As Nasdaq (NDAQ) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Csat Investment Advisory LP Has Cut Its Stake by $630,315; U S Bancorp (USB) Shares Rose While Haverford Financial Services Lifted Holding by $792,096

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 37.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 7,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The hedge fund held 11,936 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.04 million, down from 19,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.99% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $96.58. About 480,783 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 16/05/2018 – AMMO, Inc. Submits Listing Application for the Nasdaq Capital Market; 04/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 106.85 Points (1.51%); 24/04/2018 – CN announces election of directors; 22/05/2018 – Nasdaq Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 14/03/2018 – Biopharmaceutical Veteran Joins CURE Pharmaceutical to Lead Manufacturing; 21/05/2018 – ISBG Set to Uplist to OTCQB as Top Tier Brand lncubator in $391B Global Wine & Spirits Market; 09/04/2018 – Nasdaq Breadth Weakens: 44% Above 200D MA; 09/04/2018 – MISSION NEWENERGY – PLAYUP RTO TO BE EFFECTED BY COMPLETION OF FUNDING ROUND ANTICIPATED TO BE US$40 MLN, COMPLIANCE WITH ASX, NASDAQ LISTING RULES; 10/05/2018 – Advanced Energy to Attend JP Morgan Global TMC Conference; 11/04/2018 – Blue Sky Network Receives Approval of Maritime Satcom Tracking Device for Brazil’s Vast Inland Waterways and Coastline

Haverford Financial Services Inc increased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 54.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Haverford Financial Services Inc bought 16,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 46,980 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26M, up from 30,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.31 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $52.23. About 2.83 million shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ftb Advsr Inc has 3,895 shares. Cetera Ltd Com owns 38,046 shares. The New York-based Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Bluestein R H And owns 2.02% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 767,367 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx invested in 0.21% or 12,685 shares. Mariner Ltd Llc holds 0.72% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 1.22 million shares. America First Inv Advisors Llc reported 37,320 shares. 1.99M were reported by Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab. Cambridge Trust owns 504,023 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Harris Associates LP reported 0% stake. 69,169 were accumulated by Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora. American National Insurance Tx reported 0.7% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Moreover, Community State Bank Na has 0.53% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). M Hldgs stated it has 5,431 shares. Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 9,436 shares.

Haverford Financial Services Inc, which manages about $285.37 million and $278.78M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,463 shares to 97,009 shares, valued at $11.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard (NYSE:MA) by 1,580 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,916 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citigroup has 0.01% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 62,045 shares. The California-based Miracle Mile Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Hexavest Inc reported 165,902 shares stake. Cypress Cap Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 7,943 shares. Sg Americas Llc invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Utah Retirement has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Stanley holds 12,642 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 33,411 shares stake. Loomis Sayles & Lp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Oppenheimer Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 4,366 shares. Argent Trust Co invested in 0.04% or 4,338 shares. 5,951 are owned by Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. First Manhattan owns 45,322 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 9,593 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northern owns 1.40 million shares.

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74 million and $197.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Us Hlthcare Etf (IYH) by 1,564 shares to 4,748 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 14,779 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,136 shares, and has risen its stake in Hp Inc.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $199.28 million for 19.95 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

