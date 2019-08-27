As Nasdaq (NDAQ) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Aristotle Capital Boston Cut Holding by $311,373; New Mountain Vantage Advisers Increases Stake in Logmein (LOGM)

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 36.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc bought 94,098 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The hedge fund held 354,023 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.36M, up from 259,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.40B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $68.87. About 8,838 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 03/04/2018 – LogMeln Completes Acquisition of Jive Communications; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ REV $280.3M, EST. $277.6M; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN 1Q ADJ EPS $1.21, EST. $1.18; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 21/05/2018 – LOGMEIN CFO EDWARD HERDIECH NAMED BOSTON BUSINESS JOURNAL 2018 CFO OF THE YEAR HONOREE; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67 million, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $99.28. About 20,953 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 14/05/2018 – Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. to Participate in Non-Deal Roadshow and in NARElT’s RElTWeek 2018 Investor Conference; 28/03/2018 – PSivida: EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Will Trade Under New NASDAQ Ticker Symbol EYPT, Effective April 2; 03/05/2018 – Hub Group Named to Forbes’ 2018 list of America’s Best Mid-Size Employers; 30/05/2018 – Invesco NASDAQ Biotech UCITS ETF Above 200-D-MA: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Peeks Social Completes Personas Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – Providence Gold Mines Inc.: Preliminary Geology Map Announced; 11/04/2018 – Blue Sky Network Receives Approval of Maritime Satcom Tracking Device for Brazil’s Vast Inland Waterways and Coastline; 06/03/2018 – Horizon Pharma plc Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 13/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 20.42 Points (0.29%); 23/03/2018 – Neovasc Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Market Value Deficiency

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tivo Corp by 195,228 shares to 676,191 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (NYSE:CRL) by 57,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,082 shares, and has risen its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW).

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $199.27M for 20.51 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 916,685 shares. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) Limited owns 24,531 shares. Adage Partners Group Limited Co holds 145,280 shares. Parametric Associates holds 249,309 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Greenwich Inv Management invested in 2.06% or 21,850 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability holds 2,362 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Private Trust Na reported 0.12% stake. Stanley has invested 0.27% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Raymond James Associate invested in 0.02% or 173,813 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors holds 600 shares. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.03% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 81,087 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 19,533 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of reported 13,600 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.01% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 63,100 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.44B and $855.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN) by 370,244 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $21.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 31,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 71,520 shares, and cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bankshares accumulated 93,200 shares. Aqr Lc holds 0.03% or 398,867 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt reported 0.04% stake. First Trust Advsr LP stated it has 1.69M shares. 2,713 are owned by World Asset Management Inc. 72,967 are held by Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Tci Wealth holds 38 shares. Etrade Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,704 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Of Wisconsin Board owns 9,375 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Strategic Global Advisors has 0.04% invested in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 2,577 shares. American Group Incorporated Inc reported 101,593 shares. 5,905 were reported by First Citizens National Bank Company. First Manhattan invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Tudor Inv Et Al holds 0.08% or 25,193 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 8,313 shares.