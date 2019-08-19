As Nasdaq (NDAQ) Valuation Rose, Holder Aristotle Capital Boston Has Cut Its Position; Hilton Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by $6.11 Million

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) by 46.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 59,366 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.59% . The hedge fund held 187,710 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.46 million, up from 128,344 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Broadridge Financial Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $128.27. About 854,910 shares traded or 18.55% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial Solutions 3Q Profit Rises 44%; FY EPS Guidance Raised; 09/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE BUYS FUNDASSIST TO FURTHER EXPAND REGULATORY; 03/05/2018 – Broadridge Teams Up With Morningstar to Offer Asset Managers Retirement Plan Investment Data; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 17/05/2018 – Santander and Broadridge Complete a First Practical Use of Blockchain for Investor Voting at an Annual General Meeting; 27/03/2018 – BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS INC – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – Broadridge to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 27/03/2018 – Broadridge Acquires ActivePath, Further Enhances Platform To Help Clients Accelerate Digital Adoption; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Adj EPS $1

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67 million, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.37B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $99.37. About 252,840 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 23/03/2018 – Agrisolutions Acquires Trinity; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ HAS REVOKED SELF HELP VS NYSE AMERICAN; 15/03/2018 – INCC Details Company Roll Up / Acquisition Strategy; 07/03/2018 – Canacol Energy Ltd. Closes Sale of Ecuador Joint Venture Interest; 17/05/2018 – Arias lntel’s SportXction® to Take Advantage of Huge Opportunity After Supreme Court Ruling to Allow States to Legalize Sports Betting; 04/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 99.24 Points (1.43%); 16/04/2018 – Mogo Announces Approval for Listing on the NASDAQ Cap Market Under the Symbol “MOGO”; 07/03/2018 – Changes to the Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – Avnet to Transfer Stk Exchange Listing to Nasdaq; 23/05/2018 – Anthera Received Nasdaq Delisting Warning

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cadence Management Lc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Moreover, Aqr Cap Mgmt has 0.19% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 1.77 million shares. Swiss Commercial Bank invested 0.1% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt has invested 0.48% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). The Kansas-based Waddell And Reed Financial has invested 0.05% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Veritable LP holds 3,091 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Earnest Ptnrs Limited invested in 0% or 46 shares. Ashfield Partners Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 4,166 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 2,138 shares. 934 are owned by Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc. Moody Fincl Bank Trust Division has 168 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 0.13% stake. Kistler reported 45 shares. Middleton And Communications Ma holds 76,289 shares or 1.27% of its portfolio. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs Incorporated has 2,053 shares.

More notable recent Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.’s (NYSE:BR)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc (BR) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 651,515 shares to 2,240 shares, valued at $42,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) by 187,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 565 shares, and cut its stake in Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD).

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nasdaq Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Delivers Strong Growth in Revenues From Non-Trading Businesses(1) – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “CME Group (CME) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Miss – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Top-5 Cannabis Grower Applies for Nasdaq Listing – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Welcomes Wanda Sports Group Company Limited (Nasdaq: WSG) to The Nasdaq Stock Market – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $199.27M for 20.53 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 223,978 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $35.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 18,119 shares in the quarter, for a total of 67,312 shares, and has risen its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE).