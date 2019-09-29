As Nasdaq (NDAQ) Stock Value Rose, Ngam Advisors LP Raised Position; Grand Jean Capital Management Increases Position in Enterprise Product Partners (EPD)

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Product Partners (EPD) by 819.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 478,559 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 536,954 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.50M, up from 58,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Product Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $28.64. About 2.63 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 29/03/2018 – Enterprise Products Partners to halt some Dixie Pipeline propane in April; 08/05/2018 – East Daley: Enterprise Products Partners Crushes Expectations, Exemplifies Health of the U.S. Oil and Gas Midstream Sector; 04/05/2018 – Enterprise and Energy Transfer Form Joint Venture to Restore Service on Old Ocean Pipeline; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin; 29/05/2018 – Patientory Stiftung Joins The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 26/04/2018 – Enterprise Products tests supertanker capability for crude exports; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q EPS 41c

Ngam Advisors Lp increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 3.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp bought 8,193 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 237,066 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.80 million, up from 228,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $100.08. About 643,556 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 26/04/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT TLC.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 14/03/2018 – Videocon d2h to Delist From NASDAQ in Connection With Scheme of Amalgamation With Dish TV; 30/03/2018 – Paratek Announces Inducement Grants under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 19/03/2018 – First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Closes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Star2Star Receives 8th INTERNET TELEPHONY Product of the Year Award; 09/05/2018 – Squire Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement; 07/05/2018 – Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information; 27/04/2018 – Mid-Southern Bancorp, Which Trades Over-the-Counter, Updates Filing for Planned Nasdaq Listing; 15/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 15.07 Points (0.20%); 16/05/2018 – FDA Clears CASMED’s FORE-SIGHT Tissue Oximetry OEM Module

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold NDAQ shares while 136 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 119.98 million shares or 0.72% less from 120.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. City Holdg Com, West Virginia-based fund reported 80 shares. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0.03% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Cls Invests Ltd holds 981 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 15,994 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Invs holds 3,330 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 7,740 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc stated it has 227,547 shares or 0.68% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset has 3,382 shares. Norinchukin Financial Bank The accumulated 0.01% or 7,982 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 74,000 shares. The Wisconsin-based Legacy Private Trust has invested 0.12% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Fosun Limited has 9,400 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ny State Teachers Retirement System reported 150,576 shares stake. 48,022 are held by Royal London Asset Management Limited. 191,575 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement.

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $12.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Factset Research Sys Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 13,204 shares to 177,194 shares, valued at $50.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suncor Energy Inc (NYSE:SU) by 40,289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 464,964 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 754.76 million shares or 0.55% less from 758.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc holds 0.72% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) or 89,128 shares. North Star Investment Mgmt owns 17,093 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 31,045 were accumulated by Lincoln National Corp. Boys Arnold & Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 7,762 shares. Klingenstein Fields Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 15,438 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Buffington Mohr Mcneal has 0.08% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 9,078 shares. Clear Street Limited Liability reported 14,500 shares. L & S Advisors owns 84,010 shares. Verity & Verity Lc accumulated 154,838 shares or 0.97% of the stock. Spinnaker Tru stated it has 0.3% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). The Georgia-based Invesco Limited has invested 0.12% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Osterweis Cap Mgmt holds 1.13 million shares. Georgia-based Montag A And Associate has invested 0.06% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Security Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43 million and $246.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK) by 69,972 shares to 94,330 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,535 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $150,000 activity.

