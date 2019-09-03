As Nasdaq (NDAQ) Stock Value Rose, Aristotle Capital Boston Has Decreased Holding by $311,373; As Pfizer (PFE) Share Price Declined, Kentucky Retirement Systems Trimmed Position

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $99.84. About 275,972 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 14/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 3.98 Points (0.05%); 17/04/2018 – DOW TOUCHES 100-DAY MOVING AVERAGE; NASDAQ ABOVE 50-DAY MOVING AVG; 08/05/2018 – XORTX Appoints Chairman; 30/05/2018 – BIOLASE Regains Compliance With Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Requirement; 14/03/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES OPESU.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 19/03/2018 – First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF Closes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 28/05/2018 – NASDAQ 100 FUTURES RISE 0.5%; 07/03/2018 – Peeks Social Amends Meeting Date; 02/04/2018 – Brookfield Asset Management Completes Annual Filings; 21/05/2018 – NASDAQ DUBAI PLANS TO START EQUITY FUTURES ON SAUDI COS

Kentucky Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems sold 8,712 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 242,728 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.31M, down from 251,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 12/04/2018 – Pfizer launches a gene therapy study for Duchenne MD; Amgen, NEA back real-world drug data software company; 09/04/2018 – CANADA OKS TECENTRIQ FOR METASTATIC NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 23/04/2018 – MYLOTARG(TM) Approved in the EU for the Treatment of Previously Untreated, De Novo, CD33-positive Acute Myeloid Leukemia in Combination With Chemotherapy; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Signs Lease for the Spiral at Hudson Yards in Manhattan; 04/04/2018 – U.S. FDA and European Medicines Agency Accept Regulatory Submissions for Review of Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer with EGFR-Activating Mutations; 01/05/2018 – PFE SPLITTING COMPANY UP STILL OFF TABLE FOR FORSEEABLE FUTURE; 16/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Former Novartis CEO regrets Cohen contract as top lawyer resigns; Pfizer wins biosimilar approval; 23/03/2018 – GSK pullout puts sale of Pfizer consumer health unit in doubt; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Pfizer under pressure to resolve shortage of life-saving EpiPen

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.13% or 70,899 shares. Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Lc accumulated 53,280 shares or 1.37% of the stock. Alpha Windward Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 4 shares. Tributary Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 19,120 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Soros Fund Management holds 0.06% or 30,177 shares. Korea Investment Corporation has invested 0.04% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.02% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) or 455,094 shares. Burney has 4,504 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Company invested in 37 shares or 0% of the stock. Pitcairn Co owns 8,889 shares. Robertson Opportunity Capital Limited Liability holds 4.53% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 84,313 shares. Ledyard Bank & Trust, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 2,480 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.02% or 292,861 shares. Westpac Banking stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp Inc (NYSE:BHLB) by 142,494 shares to 490,601 shares, valued at $13.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mednax Inc (NYSE:MD) by 161,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 559,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Ardmore Shipping Corp (NYSE:ASC).

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $196.66 million for 20.63 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cutter & Brokerage, a Missouri-based fund reported 44,313 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Lc has 0.06% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 14,612 shares. Parsons Capital Mgmt Incorporated Ri owns 225,503 shares. Greylin Investment Mangement Incorporated accumulated 50,310 shares or 0.48% of the stock. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 1.37M shares. Parkside Bancshares Tru owns 37,307 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma accumulated 0.29% or 80,452 shares. Barton Investment Mgmt accumulated 8,700 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 0.01% stake. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) holds 0.42% or 22,672 shares in its portfolio. Pettyjohn Wood & White has invested 1.14% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). D E Shaw holds 10.85 million shares. Hl Limited Liability Com holds 2.12% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 3.25 million shares. Suncoast Equity Mngmt stated it has 5,898 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement System Ins Tru Fund holds 110,380 shares or 1.03% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.38 billion for 14.33 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.