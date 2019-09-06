As Nasdaq (NDAQ) Stock Rose, Holder American International Group Upped Its Stake; Ftb Advisors Position in Darden Restaurants (DRI) Lowered by $753,830 as Stock Rose

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 67.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 31,586 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 78,384 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.86M, up from 46,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $102.02. About 608,903 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 23/03/2018 – Agrisolutions Acquires Trinity; 02/05/2018 – Realm Therapeutics Pretax Loss Widens; Submits Application for Nasdaq Listing; 17/04/2018 – Black Knight Recognized as One of Housing Finance lndustry’s Most Innovative Technology Companies by HousingWire’s 2018 HW Tech100; 03/05/2018 – Domo Ranked #1 Vendor in the Dresner Advisory Services’ 2018 Collective lnsights® Market Study for Second Consecutive Year; 23/05/2018 – Euroseas Ltd. Announces the Effectiveness of the Registration Statement and Approval for Listing on the NASDAQ Capital Market o; 17/04/2018 – OSS Appoints Director David Raun as Audit Committee Chair, Succeeding Retiring Director William Carpenter; 03/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 36.87 Points (0.52%); 04/04/2018 – Tintri Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(C)(4); 03/05/2018 – TMSR Holding Co Limited Receives Positive Nasdaq Listing Determination; 19/03/2018 – Providence Gold Receives Grant from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada

Ftb Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Darden Restaurants (DRI) by 6.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc sold 6,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.22% . The institutional investor held 92,819 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.28M, down from 99,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Darden Restaurants for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $124.06. About 1.01 million shares traded. Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) has risen 14.23% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.23% the S&P500. Some Historical DRI News: 02/04/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC DRI.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 22/03/2018 – Darden Restaurants 3Q Adj EPS $1.71; 17/05/2018 – Darden 10.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 20/03/2018 – QSR Operators Leveraging Gig Economy Platform Targeting Restaurant Delivery Services; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN REPORTS FISCAL 2018 3Q RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR; 13/03/2018 – Transformational Gift from Batten Foundation Establishes New $30 Million Scholarship Program at UVA Darden; 22/03/2018 – DARDEN RESTAURANTS – QTRLY BLENDED SAME-RESTAURANT SALES FROM DARDEN’S LEGACY BRANDS INCREASED 2.0%; 20/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s DRI says Nirav Modi firms in Surat SEZ diverted duty-free diamonds – Business Standard; 09/03/2018 – Oil Dri 2Q Loss 17c/Basic Common Sh; 06/03/2018 INDIA DRI MOVED SURAT COURT AGAINST NIRAV MODI, 3 COS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Limited owns 94,041 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Jane Street Limited Co accumulated 14,509 shares. First Republic Investment owns 0% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 7,796 shares. 6,579 were accumulated by Wallace Mgmt. Leavell Inv reported 0.11% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Canandaigua Bankshares Trust Com invested 0.11% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Pinebridge Investments L P, a New York-based fund reported 76 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa owns 20,797 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman invested in 0% or 916 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 39,955 shares stake. Capital Advisors Limited Limited Liability Co stated it has 81 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mariner Limited Co stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Susquehanna Gp Llp reported 3,132 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bbva Compass Bancorp has 0.06% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 11,218 shares. 19,120 are held by Tributary Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integrated Device Tech Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 8,240 shares to 337,803 shares, valued at $16.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pitney Bowes Inc (NYSE:PBI) by 65,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 492,183 shares, and cut its stake in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold DRI shares while 173 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 180 raised stakes. 102.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 108.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Country Tru Bank stated it has 64 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 7,292 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Co has invested 0.02% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). 25,297 are held by Weiss Multi. Bragg Financial Advsr holds 0.4% or 25,070 shares. Kames Capital Plc holds 0.37% or 108,873 shares. Bryn Mawr invested in 114,039 shares. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.06% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI). Ibm Retirement Fund stated it has 1,859 shares. Northern owns 1.87M shares. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP has 0.14% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 14,058 shares. Asset Inc has 0.12% invested in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) for 2,750 shares. Comml Bank Of America De owns 4.79 million shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.05% in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88 billion and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (NYSE:HD) by 1,653 shares to 13,901 shares, valued at $2.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Portfolio Developed World Ex (GWL) by 31,853 shares in the quarter, for a total of 794,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI).

Analysts await Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) to report earnings on September, 19 before the open. They expect $1.36 EPS, up 1.49% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.34 per share. DRI’s profit will be $162.88M for 22.81 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by Darden Restaurants, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.73% negative EPS growth.