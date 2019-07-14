As Nasdaq (NDAQ) Stock Rose, Aristotle Capital Boston Cut Position; Facebook (FB) Holder Sheffield Asset Management Has Raised Position by $564,400

Sheffield Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 13.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheffield Asset Management Llc bought 3,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 28,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheffield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $584.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 20/03/2018 – Industrials Up As Fed, Facebook Jitters Subside — Industrials Roundup; 01/05/2018 – Match Blasts Facebook on Privacy After Dating App Announcement; 13/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Executive Change; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Expels Russian Envoys | Mattis’s Key Role | U.S. Steps Up Pressure on Facebook; 08/03/2018 – Artifical Intelligence (AI) Influence on Internet of Things (IoT) and Mesh Technology Transforming Tech Industry; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will win today by keeping the focus away from Facebook’s business model; 10/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: NEW YORK (AP) — Facebook has begun alerting some users that their data was swept up in the Cambridge; 09/05/2018 – Facebook announced earlier this month it’s prepping a separate dating feature to live inside the core Facebook app; 24/05/2018 – FACEBOOK CEO ZUCKERBERG SPEAKS AT PARIS TECH CONFERENCE; 22/03/2018 – Facebook data leak scandal won’t deter advertisers unless two things happen, industry insiders say

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67M, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $104.28. About 470,029 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 30/03/2018 – NLIGHT FILES IPO, APPLIED FOR NASDAQ LISTING UNDER ‘LASR’; 13/04/2018 – Dan Juhl, Wind Energy Pioneer and CEO of Juhl Energy, Inc. Announces Retirement; 22/03/2018 – THE9 LTD NCTY.O SAYS COMPANY HAS A COMPLIANCE PERIOD UNTIL SEPTEMBER 17, 2018 TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH NASDAQ’S MINIMUM MVPHS REQUIREMENT; 22/03/2018 – NASDAQ 100 FALLS 2.5 PERCENT, RUSSELL 2000 LOSES 2.2 PERCENT; 29/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 78.84 Points (1.13%); 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule; 08/03/2018 – China’s Nasdaq Is Enjoying a Surprise Comeback; 08/05/2018 – Emblem enters into Advisory Agreement with e.vestor Communications Inc; 31/05/2018 – Delphi Energy Announces Extension of Credit Facility and Increase in Borrowing Base; 22/03/2018 – Scientific Review Committee Meets on OncBioMune’s Phase 2 Prostate Cancer Clinical Trial

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel Incorporated holds 2.71% or 16,425 shares in its portfolio. Endowment Management L P, North Carolina-based fund reported 58,970 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp LP reported 437,733 shares. Smith Moore has invested 0.28% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 1.20 million were accumulated by Amp Invsts. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 57,012 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement has 4.24 million shares. 11,619 were reported by Bryn Mawr Tru. Blair William Il holds 0.32% or 312,292 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd has invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Firsthand Mgmt holds 4.66% or 75,000 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Co owns 0.58% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 3.86 million shares. Bbva Compass Savings Bank accumulated 141,017 shares. 16,657 are held by Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Lc. Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.2% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. Sandberg Sheryl also sold $7.97 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, January 23. $128,408 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 6. 4,761 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M..

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $526,471 activity.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 1.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.18 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $198.85M for 21.73 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.64% negative EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 251,101 shares to 830,653 shares, valued at $27.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wiley John & Sons Inc (NYSE:JW.A) by 44,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,726 shares, and has risen its stake in Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). The California-based Pillar Pacific Lc has invested 0.87% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Amica Mutual Company invested in 3,831 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 0% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 1,579 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd owns 0% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 4 shares. Goldman Sachs holds 575,149 shares. Peddock Cap Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 1,056 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Aviva Public Ltd Co reported 0.07% stake. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 0.03% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Liability reported 88,627 shares. Axa reported 236,074 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Stratos Wealth Limited owns 6,876 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 455,094 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 200,026 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.