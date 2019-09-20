As Nasdaq (NDAQ) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Frontier Capital Management Co Cut Its Stake by $2.50 Million; Levin Capital Strategies LP Lifted Aerie Pharmaceuticals (AERI) Position by $6.29 Million as Share Price Declined

Levin Capital Strategies Lp increased its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (AERI) by 4339.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp bought 216,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 42.93% . The hedge fund held 221,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.05B market cap company. The stock increased 5.87% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 869,158 shares traded. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) has declined 67.51% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.51% the S&P500. Some Historical AERI News: 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 3% Position in Aerie; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.05; 08/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Expects 2018 Rhopressa Revenue of $20 M to $30 M; 27/04/2018 – Cohen argued that his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination could be jeopardized if the proceedings weren’t delayed; 15/05/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS – EXPECTED FDA REVIEW PERIOD FOR ROCLATAN NDA IS TEN MONTHS; 30/04/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS REPORTS U.S. LAUNCH OF RHOPRESSA 0.02%; 12/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Scott Laranjo as Director, Marketing, Roclatan™; 01/05/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Concetta Perro as Commercial Counsel; 30/04/2018 – Aerie Pharmaceuticals Announces U.S. Launch of Rhopressa; 13/03/2018 – AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS COMMENTS IN SLIDESHOW

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) by 2.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc sold 26,034 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 898,727 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.43M, down from 924,761 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $101.68. About 407,642 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 16/03/2018 – The Nasdaq just hit a major milestone, but one trader sees some yellow flags (via @TradingNation); 07/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 55.60 Points (0.77%); 25/04/2018 – Golden Leaf Holdings Appoints Rick Miller to Board of Directors; 04/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CHEKZ.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 03/05/2018 – REPEAT: Dorel Industries Will Hold a Conference Call to Discuss its First Quarter Results; 14/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 8.43 Points (0.11%); 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 28/03/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT FIXX.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 27/04/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT CONTINUES BNTCW.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 28/03/2018 – Worthington Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 23 investors sold NDAQ shares while 136 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 119.98 million shares or 0.72% less from 120.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Mngmt reported 137 shares stake. 2,777 are held by Guinness Asset Limited. Loomis Sayles Lp has invested 0.03% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). 77,083 were reported by Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Company. Stifel Finance Corp reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 755,827 shares. Wallace Cap Management accumulated 6,579 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Farmers And Merchants Invests Incorporated reported 0% stake. Legacy Private owns 0.12% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 10,767 shares. Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc has 0.01% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Moreover, State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.03% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Fmr Ltd Co reported 1.60 million shares stake. Amalgamated Bancshares holds 0.04% or 16,593 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Lc owns 2,877 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Andra Ap has 0.16% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $13.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centennial Resource Development Inc. Cl by 575,098 shares to 5.64M shares, valued at $42.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 149,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,282 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $199.27 million for 21.01 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28B and $1.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 63,830 shares to 798,037 shares, valued at $16.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) by 124,355 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 371,061 shares, and cut its stake in Novagold Res Inc (NYSEMKT:NG).

Since August 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $5.40 million activity. Foresite Capital Management II – LLC had bought 46,153 shares worth $1.08M. $100,447 worth of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) shares were bought by RUBINO RICHARD J.