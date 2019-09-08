As Nasdaq (NDAQ) Share Value Rose, Holder Aristotle Capital Boston Lowered Its Stake by $311,373; Quinstreet (QNST) Shareholder Park West Asset Management Upped Position by $27.96 Million as Stock Rose

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67 million, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $104.26. About 751,608 shares traded or 7.84% up from the average. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 23/04/2018 – Tango Diamond Sales From Oena Diamond Mine, South Africa; 09/04/2018 – Atlas Financial Holdings Announces Receipt of Notification Letter from Nasdaq Due to Timing of Filing on Form 10-K; Subsequently Notified That It is in Compliance; 27/03/2018 – Signature Announces Completion of Airborne Survey of Its Lingman Lake Property; 22/03/2018 – LYXOR NASDAQ-100 UCITS ETF Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 05/04/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 52.84 Points (0.75%); 04/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Reports Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 25/04/2018 – NASDAQ CEO ADENA FRIEDMAN SAYS NASDAQ WILL CONSIDER PROVIDING A REGULATED MARKET FOR DIGITAL CURRENCY; 19/04/2018 – Argos Therapeutics: Trading in Common Stk to Be Transferred From Nasdaq to OTCQB Venture Market

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Quinstreet Inc (QNST) by 104.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 2.15M shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The hedge fund held 4.20 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.27 million, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $583.06M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.47. About 634,731 shares traded or 1.61% up from the average. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET INC – “QUINSTREET MANAGEMENT HAS NEVER BEEN CONTACTED” BY KERRISDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 11/04/2018 – QuinStreet Responds to Recent Short Seller Report and Stk Activity; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q Rev $117.9M; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET A NEW SHORT BY KERRISDALE, SEES 50% DOWNSIDE; 06/03/2018 QuinStreet Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 02/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q EPS 14c; 13/04/2018 – QuinStreet Presenting at Conference May 8; 11/04/2018 – $QNST uses a hub domain,

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $195.01 million for 21.54 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

