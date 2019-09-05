As Nasdaq (NDAQ) Share Value Rose, Holder Aristotle Capital Boston Has Trimmed Its Holding by $311,373; Consolidated Investment Group Lifted Its Stake in Equinix (EQIX) by $1.04 Million as Share Price Rose

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67 million, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $102.02. About 490,821 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 23/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 63.61 Points (0.89%); 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq 1Q Rev Organic Growth 9%; 18/05/2018 – InnerWorkings Receives Anticipated Letter From NASDAQ Due to Late Form 10-Q; 28/03/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT OPBK.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 04/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT JRSH.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 31/05/2018 – Concordia International Informed by Nasdaq That Common Shrs Will Be Scheduled for Delisting Effective June 8; 07/03/2018 – Prothena to Participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 29/05/2018 – Calabrio Expands Canadian Operations and Moves to Vancouver’s Prestigious Financial District; 16/05/2018 – Arch Biopartners Announces Listing on OTCQB Exchange; 01/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 4.66 Points (0.07%)

Consolidated Investment Group Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 54.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Consolidated Investment Group Llc bought 2,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 6,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Consolidated Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $7.49 during the last trading session, reaching $551. About 424,748 shares traded or 15.46% up from the average. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $199.27 million for 21.08 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Toronto Dominion Bankshares has 0.01% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 75,071 shares. The Norway-based Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested 0.04% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 21,668 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Nordea Inv holds 297,368 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 141,105 shares. The United Kingdom-based Findlay Park Prtnrs Llp has invested 1.51% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). 20,797 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Hldgs. Cibc Bancorp Usa, a Illinois-based fund reported 9,008 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability Co invested in 0% or 19,533 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui has 0.08% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 959,402 shares. Captrust Fincl accumulated 1,500 shares. Moreover, Delta Asset Tn has 0.02% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 1,423 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Sun Life Fincl has invested 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Trust Communications Of Vermont accumulated 29 shares.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macom Tech Solutions Hldgs I (NASDAQ:MTSI) by 186,216 shares to 599,680 shares, valued at $10.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liquidity Services Inc (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 155,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 518,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Keane Group Inc.

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq’s (NDAQ) August Volume Increases Year Over Year – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Institutional Capital Advisory Announces Nasdaq and IR Magazine as Supporting Partners – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Barrons.com published: “How to Bet on a Stock Market Selloff and a Surge in Volatility – Barron’s” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nasdaq August 2019 Volumes Nasdaq:NDAQ – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Urgent Dividend Buy! 5 REITs Ready for 114% Returns – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (APLE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Hospitality Properties Trust Is a Top 10 REIT Stock With 8.79% Yield (HPT) – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Reven Housing REIT leads financial gainers, Hexindai and Mmtec among losers – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “These Brazen Insiders are Buying Their Own 9.7% Yields Like Crazy – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.