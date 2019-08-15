As Nasdaq (NDAQ) Share Value Rose, Aristotle Capital Boston Lowered Its Stake by $311,373; Biotime (BTX) Shareholder Broadwood Capital Lifted Position

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Biotime Inc (BTX) by 12.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 3.76M shares as the company’s stock declined 14.06% . The hedge fund held 33.73M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.19 million, up from 29.97 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Biotime Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.66 million market cap company. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 694,268 shares traded or 51.68% up from the average. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ BioTime Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BTX); 27/04/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present AST-OPC1 Program Update at the Upcoming American Society for Neural Therapy and Repair Conference; 24/05/2018 – BIOTIME INC – EXPANSION OF ONGOING PHASE l/llA CLINICAL TRIAL FOR OPREGEN, WITH ADDITION OF TWO NEW U.S. SITES; 10/04/2018 – BioTime at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors Today; 07/03/2018 – BIOTIME REPORTS DSMB OK TO PROCEED TO COHORT 4 OF OPREGEN TRIAL; 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of Structural Improvement in the Retina; 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen® Clinical Trial Data at ARVO; 15/03/2018 – BioTime 4Q Loss $72.1M; 01/05/2018 – BioTime Presents Updated OpRegen(R) Clinical Trial Data at ARVO; 09/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® Program to Be Presented at the Fifth Annual Retinal Cell and Gene Therapy Innovation Summit

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67 million, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $96.96. About 89,016 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 04/04/2018 – Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB: Samhällsbyggnadsbolaget i Norden AB publishes prospectus and prepares listing of notes at Nasdaq Stockholm; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure; 26/04/2018 – NASDAQ INC NDAQ.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 23/04/2018 – Tango Diamond Sales From Oena Diamond Mine, South Africa; 22/03/2018 – Major U.S. Utility Company Wins Verdantix HSE 2018 Award Using ProntoForms Mobile Safety Solution; 19/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 167.75 Points (2.24%); 15/03/2018 – Contently’s Award-Winning Foundation Goes On Its Own; 13/03/2018 – RavenQuest Completes Final Tranche of Financing; 29/03/2018 – Aurora Signs Collaboration Agreement with Major Research Institute; 15/05/2018 – Oncobiologics: Nasdaq Granted Request for Extension Through June 26

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lord Abbett And Lc accumulated 275,200 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corp stated it has 1,123 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cypress Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.13% or 7,943 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Llp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 644,889 shares. Oakbrook Ltd Co owns 5,400 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 19,533 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 6,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reported 6,100 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Prtn has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 39,955 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Robertson Opportunity Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.53% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) or 84,313 shares. Moreover, Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity has 0% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 0.04% or 12.43M shares. United Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Whittier Trust Of Nevada Inc holds 46 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $199.27 million for 20.03 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48B and $1.93B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 280,383 shares to 732,682 shares, valued at $36.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 331,518 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cai International Inc (CAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.81, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold BTX shares while 15 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 60.97 million shares or 15.50% more from 52.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charles Schwab Invest accumulated 233,687 shares. Morgan Stanley has 65,463 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jefferies Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX) for 87,189 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com stated it has 32,242 shares. Gluskin Sheff & Assocs Inc invested in 10,000 shares. Raymond James Financial Incorporated invested in 0% or 47,068 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 22,784 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Assetmark Inc holds 9 shares. Williams Jones & Assoc Ltd Liability Corp has 102,111 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bankshares Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). 5,000 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 25,171 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP accumulated 154,850 shares or 0% of the stock. Bridgeway Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTX). Iowa Savings Bank reported 11,000 shares.

