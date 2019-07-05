As Nasdaq (NDAQ) Share Value Rose, Amp Capital Investors LTD Upped Stake by $442,040; Cedar Rock Capital LTD Continues to Hold Position in Procter And Gamble Co (PG)

Amp Capital Investors Ltd increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amp Capital Investors Ltd bought 5,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,041 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.16 million, up from 88,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amp Capital Investors Ltd who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $101.03. About 570,852 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 0.40% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 22/05/2018 – AirMedia Announces Receipt of Deficiency Letter from NASDAQ; 24/04/2018 – Nasdaq: Board Re-Elects Michael Splinter as Chmn; 15/03/2018 – CQG Partners with Nasdaq Futures (NFX) to Offer Trading Platform for NFX Products; 09/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT OBNK.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 11/04/2018 – Petsense Expands National Retail Presence With Entry Into Florida; 31/05/2018 – Business Capital’s Managing Director Moderates Panel Discussing Key Differentiators for Corporate Success; 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq 100 Rallies After-Hours on Facebook, Chipmaker Earnings; 30/05/2018 – Akers Biosciences Granted 180-Day Extension by Nasdaq to Meet Minimum Bid Price Requirement; 04/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 106.85 Points (1.51%)

Cedar Rock Capital Ltd increased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 0.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd bought 67,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 12.50M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30B, up from 12.43M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Rock Capital Ltd who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $277.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $113.3. About 4.92M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 16/04/2018 – P&G Announces New Environmental Sustainability Goals Focused on Enabling and Inspiring Positive Impact in the World; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY BABY, FEMININE AND FAMILY CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES DECREASED THREE PERCENT; 16/04/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS SAYS CO APPOINTED MAHABIR PRASAD GUPTA AS CFO; 09/04/2018 – P&G to Bring Ad Holding Company Rivals Together to Form New Creative Agency; 03/04/2018 – CNBC: Pfizer and P&G are in talks on sale of consumer business, though far apart in price; 19/04/2018 – Consumer Cos Down After Philip Morris, P&G Reports — Consumer Roundup; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ProAmpac PG Intermediate LLC Ratings, Outlk Neg

Amp Capital Investors Ltd, which manages about $17.69 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) by 16,489 shares to 148,160 shares, valued at $15.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION) by 79,238 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 139,903 shares, and cut its stake in L Brands Inc (LTD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cap World accumulated 7.22 million shares or 0.15% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A owns 60,299 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 6,100 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs reported 6,876 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset, Japan-based fund reported 20,788 shares. Dana Inv Advsr Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 21,275 shares. Canandaigua Natl Bank And Tru reported 6,394 shares. D E Shaw And Commerce Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 15,509 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 83,879 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc owns 106,804 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 71,261 shares. Vaughan Nelson LP holds 403,980 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pnc Ser Grp Inc has 0.02% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 207,768 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding has invested 0.08% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Since January 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $993,517 activity.

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Annual Changes to the NASDAQ-100 Index Nasdaq:NDAQ – GlobeNewswire” on December 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on January 29, 2019, Zacks.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Add Nasdaq (NDAQ) to Your Portfolio – Zacks.com” on December 31, 2018. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nasdaq Announces the Board of Directors of its U.S. Exchanges – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Vattenfall lists first green bond under new Swedish EMTN program – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 17 selling transactions for $263.49 million activity. Another trade for 1.21 million shares valued at $119.77 million was made by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold 1,026 shares worth $99,936. Coombe Gary A had sold 22,264 shares worth $2.20M on Tuesday, February 12. The insider Jejurikar Shailesh sold $969,143. Francisco Ma. Fatima sold $891,000 worth of stock or 9,000 shares. Another trade for 41,088 shares valued at $3.90 million was made by Schomburger Jeffrey K on Thursday, January 31.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meritage Management has 0.05% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 4,540 shares. Novare Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 1.02% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 62,837 shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Liability Com (Trc) has 0.27% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 1.42 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Westover Capital Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 19,167 were reported by Manchester Management Limited Liability Co. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd, New York-based fund reported 210,464 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Co holds 0.87% or 67,252 shares. City invested in 1.92% or 65,291 shares. Mengis Cap Mgmt accumulated 33,819 shares. Citizens And Northern Corp holds 15,409 shares. Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.56% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jensen Invest Mgmt holds 3.32% or 2.68 million shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank invested 0.8% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Becker Cap Mngmt Inc has 1.4% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).