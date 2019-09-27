As Nasdaq (NDAQ) Share Price Rose, Aviva Plc Lifted Stake by $2.11 Million; As Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Stock Price Rose, Ancient Art LP Has Lowered Its Position

Ancient Art Lp decreased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancient Art Lp sold 111,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 903,916 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.24M, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancient Art Lp who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $20.37. About 347,349 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BLDR News: 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource 1Q EPS 20c; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Builders FirstSource Rtgs To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Stable; 28/05/2018 – Builders FirstSource Access Event Set By Seaport for Jun. 4-5; 16/04/2018 – MUGATU: BLUE LINX? $BXCLE TIGRE?BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE? $BLDR THEY’RE THE SAME LOOK! DOESN’T ANYONE NOTICE THIS?I FEEL… h; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q GROSS MARGIN +24.2%, EST. +24.2%; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE INC – EXPECT TO GENERATE $170-190 MLN IN CASH FROM OPERATIONS AND INVESTING IN 2018; 09/05/2018 – BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE 1Q ADJ EPS 24C; 07/03/2018 Norges Bank Buys New 1.3% Position in Builders First; 21/04/2018 – DJ Builders FirstSource Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLDR)

Aviva Plc increased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 19.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviva Plc bought 21,937 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 136,286 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.11 million, up from 114,349 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviva Plc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $100.16. About 200,095 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 12/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 27.51 Points (0.36%); 24/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT SRRK.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 21/05/2018 – Nasdaq Dubai bourse says to launch future contracts on Saudi firms in 2018; 25/05/2018 – At around 4:45 a.m. ET, Dow futures rose 62 points, indicating an implied open of around 41 points higher. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 futures pointed to a flat-to-positive start to the session for both of their respective markets; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 12/04/2018 – Honey Badger Exploration Stakes Additional Ground at its Thunder Bay Polymetallic Silver Camp; 25/04/2018 – GEMINI EXCHANGE TO USE NASDAQ’S MARKET SURVEILLANCE UNIT; 24/04/2018 – DCP Midstream Announces Distributions on Its Common Units and Series A Preferred Units; 24/05/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT KNSA.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 05/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Falls 25.16 Points (0.35%)

Aviva Plc, which manages about $14.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (NYSE:VTR) by 18,703 shares to 196,773 shares, valued at $13.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Properties Inc (NYSE:BXP) by 9,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,883 shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 23 investors sold NDAQ shares while 136 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 119.98 million shares or 0.72% less from 120.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Utah Retirement has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation owns 146 shares. Credit Agricole S A holds 60,299 shares. Iberiabank Corporation owns 0.65% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 61,416 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Ser Ntwk Lc has invested 0.02% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Los Angeles Capital Equity Rech Incorporated reported 97,372 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.03% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Pettee Investors reported 8,354 shares. First Long Island Lc invested in 2,360 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment holds 0.03% or 490,502 shares in its portfolio. Andra Ap accumulated 58,100 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.02% stake. Stanley has invested 0.3% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership stated it has 374,897 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Communication holds 941 shares.

Ancient Art Lp, which manages about $961.48 million and $630.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Redfin Corp by 1.25M shares to 3.00M shares, valued at $53.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, down 10.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.67 per share. BLDR’s profit will be $69.31M for 8.49 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Builders FirstSource, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 88.13 million shares or 2.15% more from 86.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,214 were reported by Wolverine Asset Mgmt Limited Company. Numerixs Invest Technologies holds 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 100 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Eqis Capital Management owns 11,027 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd Company accumulated 1.95M shares. State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). American Gru has invested 0.21% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). 38,284 were reported by Zeke Cap Limited Liability Com. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 1.73 million shares. Hsbc Pcl owns 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 19,641 shares. Moreover, Principal Fincl Gru Inc has 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 17,995 shares. Alberta Invest Mngmt Corp, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 61,900 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 3.01M shares or 0.59% of the stock. Moreover, Security Comml Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has 0.2% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 10,000 shares. American invested in 0% or 72,487 shares.