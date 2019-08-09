As Nasdaq (NDAQ) Market Value Rose, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowered Holding; Merck & Co (MRK) Holder Eaton Vance Management Has Cut Its Holding

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 19.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 17,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 70,899 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.20 million, down from 88,078 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $98.69. About 442,962 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 25/04/2018 – Glogou Launches RapidChain Marketing Services for Blockchain Based Products and Services; 02/04/2018 – Dow tanks more than 450 points, Nasdaq closes in correction Amazon leads tech lower; 28/05/2018 – NASDAQ 100 FUTURES RISE 0.5%; 07/05/2018 – Alliqua BioMedical, Inc. Announces Closing Asset Sale to Celularity Inc; 02/04/2018 – Delphix Honored in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide as Top Cloud Innovator; 06/03/2018 – International Prospect Ventures Announces the Appointment of Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans as Vice President, Exploration; 07/03/2018 – Canacol Energy Ltd. Closes Sale of Ecuador Joint Venture Interest; 22/03/2018 – Major U.S. Utility Company Wins Verdantix HSE 2018 Award Using ProntoForms Mobile Safety Solution; 05/04/2018 – Husky Energy Announces Chief Financial Officer Resignation; 05/03/2018 – Black & Veatch Center of Excellence in Houston drives tunneling, flood control options

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eaton Vance Management sold 100,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 5.53M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $460.03M, down from 5.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eaton Vance Management who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $85.57. About 6.45 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED OVERALL SURVIVAL; 17/05/2018 – #2 — UPDATED: The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more; 13/04/2018 – Martinne Geller: Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 24/05/2018 – Eisai And Merck Provide Update on Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for Lenvatinib in First-Line Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 09/04/2018 – Merck KGaA Receives Approval for Mavenclad Therapy in UAE; 08/05/2018 – ONCOSEC MEDICAL SAYS ADDITIONAL DETAILS OF THE COLLABORATION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 07/03/2018 – EISAI, & MERCK & CO. SIGN ONCOLOGY PACT FOR LENVIMA; 30/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 018741 Company: MERCK SHARP DOHME; 02/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Mavyret Falls For 2nd Wk, Zepatier Declines: Hep-C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.18 million were reported by Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Strategic Glob Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Td Cap holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 2,067 shares. Wells Fargo And Co Mn invested in 23.93M shares. 3,493 are owned by Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mgmt. New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Co owns 9,739 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). 250,540 are owned by Allstate Corporation. Df Dent & holds 51,882 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). The New York-based Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Llc has invested 0.29% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Regent Lc accumulated 1.34% or 48,222 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Roundview Cap Lc, New Jersey-based fund reported 46,188 shares. White Pine Ltd invested in 1.2% or 39,329 shares.

Eaton Vance Management, which manages about $88.88 billion and $43.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 53,454 shares to 572,273 shares, valued at $36.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Technipfmc Plc by 27,276 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,025 shares, and has risen its stake in Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H).

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 194,561 shares to 247,493 shares, valued at $3.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 17,866 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,818 shares, and has risen its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP).

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $204.29 million for 20.39 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) or 414 shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 53,918 shares. Optimum Advsr owns 0.02% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 600 shares. Northern Tru reported 0.03% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Ameritas Investment Prns reported 2,032 shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.63% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 419,094 shares or 0% of the stock. Kentucky Retirement System invested in 0.04% or 5,063 shares. Moreover, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Liability Corporation has 0.95% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). 108,035 were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.04% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 113,651 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt Incorporated owns 1,696 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Mgmt accumulated 0.05% or 297,368 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 759,196 shares stake.