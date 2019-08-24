As Nasdaq (NDAQ) Market Value Rose, Holder Aristotle Capital Boston Decreased Its Stake; Franklin Street Advisors Raised Position in Eog Resources (EOG) by $608,475

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc sold 3,579 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67 million, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $97.52. About 560,870 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 13/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 35.06 Points (0.46%); 27/03/2018 – ldentillect Launches Blockchain Marketing Campaign for Real-Estate and Escrow to combat wire Fraud; 19/04/2018 – NASDAQ TRADE HALT SURF.O REASON NOT AVAILABLE; 24/04/2018 – ARHT Media Showcases its Holographic Telepresence Technology at CinemaCon 2018 in Las Vegas; 17/05/2018 – IRLAB Therapeutics AB: IRLAB prepares for listing on the Nasdaq Stockholm main market; 12/03/2018 – PeerStream, Inc., Formerly Snap Interactive, Now Trading under New Ticker “PEER”; 07/05/2018 – Vertiv Launches Rental Solution for Temporary Power Needs; 15/05/2018 – Opengear Launches Partner Portal to Increase Convenience and Engagement for Distributors, Resellers and Carriers; 15/03/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 0.94 Point (0.01%); 09/04/2018 – Jamf and Maryville University Offer Students a Unique Approach to Learning with a Modern Tool

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 6.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 6,405 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The hedge fund held 107,849 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.27 million, up from 101,444 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $3.76 during the last trading session, reaching $71.75. About 4.35M shares traded or 18.88% up from the average. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “EOG Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why You Might Be Interested In EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Financial has invested 0.25% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Point72 Asset Management Lp reported 45,868 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Riverpark Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.65% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.07% or 145,140 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 1.03 million shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Private Advisor Group Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Essex Management has 28,959 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Hudock Cap Grp Inc Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 242 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Lc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 149,577 shares. The Texas-based King Luther Mgmt has invested 1.25% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Cwm Limited Com has invested 0.46% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Assetmark Inc stated it has 169,985 shares. Asset Mngmt One Co Ltd has invested 0.17% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 19,319 shares. Bokf Na reported 91,438 shares.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $717.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc Com (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 10,703 shares to 231,179 shares, valued at $11.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 17,350 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,178 shares, and cut its stake in Tapestry Inc.

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq Announces End-of-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date July 31, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Nasdaq, Inc. (NDAQ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nasdaq Inc.: A Pricey Search For More Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on April 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: NDAQ, BIIB, PRU – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company In (NASDAQ:ACHC) by 221,172 shares to 722,269 shares, valued at $21.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Energy Inds (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 123,681 shares in the quarter, for a total of 414,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Asgn Inc.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $200.89 million for 20.15 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.