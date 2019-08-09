As Nasdaq (NDAQ) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Aristotle Capital Boston Has Cut Position by $311,373; As Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Stock Value Rose, Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Raised Holding by $389,290

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc increased its stake in Quad/Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 311.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc bought 35,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 46,742 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $556,000, up from 11,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Quad/Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $532.89M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.34. About 348,064 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500.

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NDAQ) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc analyzed 3,579 shares as the company's stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 76,237 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.67 million, down from 79,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $16.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $98.54. About 476,725 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Quad/Graphics, LSC terminate $1.4 billion merger agreement – Milwaukee Business Journal” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Value Idea Contest Update: July – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “DOJ sues to block Quad/Graphics’ $1.4 billion acquisition of LSC Communications – Milwaukee Business Journal” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Quad/Graphics Stock Soared Wednesday – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 EPS, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $204.28M for 20.36 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual EPS reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.