As Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Stock Rose, Eam Investors Boosted by $1.03 Million Its Position; As Cms Energy (CMS) Stock Value Rose, Holder Partners Group Holding Ag Increased Its Holding

Partners Group Holding Ag increased its stake in Cms Energy Corp (CMS) by 42.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Partners Group Holding Ag bought 118,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.89% . The institutional investor held 398,846 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.15M, up from 280,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Partners Group Holding Ag who had been investing in Cms Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $61.12. About 1.27M shares traded. CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) has risen 22.21% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMS News: 24/04/2018 – CMS: CMS Proposes Changes to Empower Patients and Reduce Administrative Burden; 29/05/2018 – PTA-CMS: PORR AG: Publication pursuant to sec 2 of the Publication Regulation (Veröffentlichungsverordnung); 19/04/2018 – Sen. Heller: Heller Questions CMS Official on his Electronic Prescribing Bill; 19/04/2018 – Memorial Hermann Earns CMS Certification for Lung Transplant Program; 29/03/2018 – Contentstack Introduces CMS Modular Blocks, A Dynamic New Way to Create Pages Quickly and Easily; 22/03/2018 – CMS SAYS ISSUED NOTICE OF PROPOSED RULEMAKING THAT WOULD PROVIDE STATE FLEXIBILITY FROM REGULATORY ACCESS TO CARE REQUIREMENTS WITHIN MEDICAID PROGRAM; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms CMS & Sub; Rates CMS’s Junior Sub Notes ‘BB+’; 14/03/2018 – DGAP-CMS: 4finance S.A.: Release of the Home Member State; 22/03/2018 – EnergyCmrc Com: Bipartisan, Bicameral Health Committee Leaders Push CMS on Stronger Oversight of the Medicaid Drug Rebate; 02/04/2018 – CMS ISSUES FINAL MEDICARE HEALTH, DRUG PLANS FOR 2019

Eam Investors Llc increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies Inc. (NSSC) by 89.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eam Investors Llc bought 51,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The institutional investor held 109,356 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.27M, up from 57,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eam Investors Llc who had been investing in Napco Security Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $646.66 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.22% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.15. About 124,498 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500.

Eam Investors Llc, which manages about $932.15 million and $407.57M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Guardant Health In by 22,445 shares to 16,376 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc. by 6,632 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,664 shares, and cut its stake in Crocs Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Partners Group Holding Ag, which manages about $729.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Mountain Finance Corp (NYSE:NMFC) by 118,125 shares to 857,805 shares, valued at $11.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Part (NYSE:BIP) by 37,110 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 443,997 shares, and cut its stake in Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (NYSE:TSLX).

