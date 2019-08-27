As Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) Stock Rose, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Boosted Holding by $1.75 Million; Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) Holder Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Has Boosted Stake

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies (NSSC) by 322.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought 87,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The institutional investor held 114,696 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.38 million, up from 27,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Napco Security Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $600.80 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $32.52. About 49,979 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com (JPM) by 1.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc bought 4,656 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 238,596 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.15 million, up from 233,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $105.62. About 7.59 million shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – New York Times Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Tableau Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Arab News: #BREAKING: #Saudi Crown Prince meets with the heads of JP Morgan Bank and Morgan Stanley in #NewYork ||…; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 14/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – ConvergeOne Holdings Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 09/03/2018 – EXPECT AIRLINES MAY RAISE 1Q GUIDANCE AT JPMORGAN CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Dethrones Citigroup to Become Biggest Currency Trader; 09/04/2018 – Rate swaps show concerns about Fed policy mistake -JPMorgan

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Concorde Asset Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.25% or 3,841 shares. Btr Cap Management Incorporated reported 163,465 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia Communication holds 68,137 shares. Essex Financial Ser holds 1.32% or 43,296 shares in its portfolio. Horizon Investments Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Essex Management Llc stated it has 56,340 shares. Schwerin Boyle Mgmt invested 2.72% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 5,101 shares. Confluence Invest Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 238,305 were accumulated by Private Wealth Limited Co. Gam Hldg Ag stated it has 24,987 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Moreover, Cornercap Invest Counsel has 0.73% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). 967,357 are held by Comerica Comml Bank. Westwood Grp Inc holds 1.85M shares or 1.95% of its portfolio. One Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 37,199 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio.

Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada Inc, which manages about $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc Com (NYSE:AEP) by 8,760 shares to 18,530 shares, valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 4,955 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,449 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co Alerian Mlp Etn (AMJ).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manatuck Hill Partners Ltd Liability Corp invested in 30,300 shares. Westwood Mngmt Il stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). 48,458 were reported by Invesco. Cambridge Investment Advisors Inc holds 11,797 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.05% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). C M Bidwell & Assocs holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 3,780 shares. 81,872 are held by Kennedy. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 149,872 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Co accumulated 0% or 4,255 shares. Parametric Port Associate Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). 3,165 are held by Citigroup. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 14,508 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Tru has invested 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 11,809 shares in its portfolio. Victory Capital Management Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 8,849 shares.