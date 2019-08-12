As Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Raffles Associates LP Trimmed by $483,240 Its Position; As Duke Energy New (DUK) Market Valuation Declined, Hamel Associates Lowered Its Stake

Hamel Associates Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 28.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc sold 3,391 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 8,430 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $759,000, down from 11,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $89.3. About 683,754 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $580.30 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $31.41. About 38,511 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24 million and $222.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 7,340 shares to 10,815 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 13,850 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,150 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Higher base rates, rider revenues push Duke Energy to Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Duke Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Duke Energy Foundation provides $250,000 in grants to address opioid addiction in 11 Indiana counties – PRNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Prns Limited Liability Com has invested 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). The New York-based Oppenheimer And Inc has invested 0.2% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). West Chester Inc owns 3,430 shares or 0.64% of their US portfolio. Fdx Advisors accumulated 53,562 shares. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership accumulated 2,626 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 241 shares. Lpl Financial owns 504,686 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Rockland Co accumulated 5,578 shares. Aspen Mgmt reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems invested in 1.08M shares. Hills Bancshares And Tru owns 11,455 shares. North Star Management Corp holds 0.06% or 5,793 shares in its portfolio. Cibc Comml Bank Usa holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 3,946 shares. Daiwa Group Inc has invested 0.02% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Btim Corp has 0% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 3,487 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 14,508 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oberweis Asset Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 0.05% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) invested in 71 shares. Federated Investors Pa reported 922 shares. Northern has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 143,340 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 556,064 shares or 0% of the stock. Highlander Capital Management Limited Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 148 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0% or 4,255 shares. 64,256 are owned by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Bridgeway Cap Management reported 55,976 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership holds 0.01% or 114,696 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James Fincl Ser Advsr Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc stated it has 34,270 shares. Ranger Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 409,033 shares.