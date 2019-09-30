As Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Stock Rose, Oberweis Asset Management Has Increased Its Holding; Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Decreased Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holding by $9.40 Million

Oberweis Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc. (NSSC) by 197.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oberweis Asset Management Inc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The institutional investor held 39,137 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.16 million, up from 13,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $481.90M market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $26.08. About 38,555 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC)

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 41.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 223,752 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 318,765 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.41M, down from 542,517 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $44.86. About 51,296 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Assured Guaranty; 23/05/2018 – Unlawful Commonwealth Revised Fiscal Plan Demonstrates Decision to Litigate Rather Than Negotiate; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Asserts Oversight Board Developed Plan That Violates PROMESA and U.S. Constitution; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty Responds to Puerto Rico’s Latest Revised Fiscal Plans; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY ISSUES STATEMENT IN RESPONDS TO CRITIQUE BY; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS EINHORN DOESN’T UNDERSTAND BUSINESS MODEL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ REV $293M, EST. $234.0M (2 EST.); 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Assured Guaranty’s Ratings; Outlook Is Stable

Oberweis Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.10B and $550.43 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amer Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 4,500 shares to 6,800 shares, valued at $575,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mobileiron Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) by 74,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 784,100 shares, and cut its stake in Columbus Mckinnon Corp. Ny (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.68, from 2.39 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold NSSC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 7.72 million shares or 7.78% more from 7.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 14,506 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 0.01% or 956,737 shares. Granite Investment Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 58,197 shares. Us Bank De accumulated 7,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Eam Invsts Ltd Llc owns 169,728 shares for 1.23% of their portfolio. Bogle Mngmt LP De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 19,878 shares. Denali Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 1,070 shares. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 210,523 shares. Sei Invs reported 22,566 shares. Bowling Portfolio Mgmt Ltd Company, Ohio-based fund reported 68,151 shares. North Star Invest Management has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Price T Rowe Inc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 12,050 shares. Metropolitan Life Com accumulated 4,087 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement, California-based fund reported 92,263 shares. Savings Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 5,597 shares.

Goldentree Asset Management Lp, which manages about $22.00B and $884.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natural Resource Partners L by 208,424 shares to 560,450 shares, valued at $19.87M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 25,102 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,367 shares, and has risen its stake in Vistra Energy Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AGO shares while 93 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 95.06 million shares or 2.24% more from 92.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cwm Limited Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 35 shares. Point72 Asset Lp, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,600 shares. Asset Management holds 0.01% or 6,732 shares. Legal And General Public Limited Company reported 212,041 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 154,400 shares. Aurelius Cap Mngmt LP holds 662,839 shares. Burney holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) for 30,428 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc has 6,949 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hrt Finance Ltd reported 14,392 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 237,936 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 377,655 shares. M Securities has invested 3.2% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 318,765 are held by Goldentree Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership. Thornburg stated it has 1.37M shares or 0.55% of all its holdings.