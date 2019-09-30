As Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Stock Price Rose, Raffles Associates LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $416,150; Amazon Com Com (AMZN) Holder Bsw Wealth Partners Has Lifted Holding

Bsw Wealth Partners increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc Com (AMZN) by 156.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bsw Wealth Partners bought 232 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 380 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $720,000, up from 148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bsw Wealth Partners who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $857.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $8.17 during the last trading session, reaching $1733.62. About 1.99 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Amazon and eBay agree to work with HMRC in crackdown on VAT dodgers; 30/05/2018 – Jabil Joins New Amazon Dash Replenishment Service Providers Program; 04/04/2018 – AWS Announces Amazon S3 One Zone-lnfrequent Access (Z-IA); 07/03/2018 – Amazon thinks it has a fix to Alexa’s terrifying laughing issue; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon tests new ad that competes with Google, Criteo – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Eases Secrecy Over Cloud Contract as Amazon Rivals Fret; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts ended its 18-month delivery partnership with Amazon effective May 1; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Tests Own Ad Tool That Rivals Google, Criteo: Report — MarketWatch; 17/04/2018 – Robots will replace humans in retail, says China’s JD.com; 13/03/2018 – Viejas Casino & Resort Adds In-Room Voice Controls with Volara and SONIFI

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 14,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 127,674 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79M, down from 142,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $477.10M market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $25.82. About 81,648 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Pa has invested 0.88% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Westwood Corp Il reported 9.99% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holding holds 2.55% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 165,121 shares. Missouri-based Hm Mngmt has invested 1.56% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Raymond James Na invested in 7,890 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 0.83% stake. First Manhattan stated it has 8,544 shares. Amp Limited reported 182,830 shares. Groesbeck Inv Mgmt Nj stated it has 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Highland Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.24% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 8,789 shares. Btg Pactual Asset Ltd invested 0.92% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wade G W holds 0.72% or 4,188 shares in its portfolio. Manor Road Partners Ltd Llc has invested 9.77% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Gamble Jones Inv Counsel has 1.68% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eaton Vance Management has invested 3.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Bsw Wealth Partners, which manages about $804.68M and $264.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Eafe Etf (EFA) by 5,291 shares to 246,277 shares, valued at $16.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “When Will Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquire Shopify (USA)? – The Motley Fool Canada” on September 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon’s PillPack loses patient data source – Seeking Alpha” published on September 11, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Monday: Amazon, Broadcom and Intercontinental Exchange – Investorplace.com” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon forecasts $639M Go revenue next year – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.68, from 2.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 10 investors sold NSSC shares while 25 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 7.72 million shares or 7.78% more from 7.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Federated Investors Pa accumulated 2,134 shares or 0% of the stock. Manatuck Hill Prns Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.14% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). State Bank Of Mellon owns 90,927 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 3,241 shares. Clarivest Asset stated it has 23,749 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Westwood Il owns 0.11% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 30,000 shares. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 1,552 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd owns 45,123 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Stifel Corporation owns 17,673 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 0% or 835,476 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 210,523 shares. 30,100 were accumulated by Connor Clark And Lunn Invest Mgmt Ltd. Blair William Il reported 41,529 shares. White Pine Cap Lc holds 1.03% or 92,760 shares.

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Columbia Finl Inc by 58,900 shares to 108,900 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.