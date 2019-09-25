As Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Shares Rose, Raffles Associates LP Has Decreased Holding by $416,150; Servicenow (NOW) Holder Avalon Global Asset Management Trimmed Holding as Shares Rose

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 14,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 127,674 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79M, down from 142,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $485.04 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $26.25. About 224,002 shares traded or 7.34% up from the average. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 18.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc sold 8,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 39,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.74 million, down from 47,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Avalon Global Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $257.28. About 2.10 million shares traded or 23.54% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 03/05/2018 – Jade Global to Sponsor the Biggest ServiceNow Conference of the Year: Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow to Acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Fairchild Resiliency Systems Recognized by ServiceNow at Global PartnerNow Summit; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, AI Workforce Solution; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75M for 357.33 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.

Avalon Global Asset Management Llc, which manages about $132.23M and $211.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:FB) by 40,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $15.44M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cbs Corp New (NYSE:CBS) by 10,000 shares to 55,613 shares, valued at $2.78M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.