As Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Raffles Associates LP Has Decreased by $416,150 Its Holding; New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Trimmed Its Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Holding by $5.67 Million

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 14,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 127,674 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79M, down from 142,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $464.53 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $25.14. About 70,294 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 49.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc sold 472,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 488,383 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15M, down from 961,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.84. About 2.51M shares traded. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 18/04/2018 – BTVI: ICICI loan case: CBI questions Nupower Renewables CFO; 14/03/2018 – ICICI BANK PROPOSED INITIAL OFFER OF ICICI SECURITIES; 19/04/2018 – ICICI BANK SAYS NO ANNOUNCEMENT MADE IN MEETING WITH INVESTORS; 01/04/2018 – Tom Lasseter: More news from India banking: CBI probing Videocon, husband of ICICI Bank CEO, in loan case – sources (ICICI is; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK ROUTINELY COOPERATES WITH REGULATORS; 29/03/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CONTINUED SALES “DUE TO GENUINE MISUNDERSTANDING ON TIMING OF APPLICABILITY OF RBI’S DIRECTION IN THIS MATTER”; 13/04/2018 – VIDEOCON INDUSTRIES LTD CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM THAT SAID ED INITIATES ENQUIRY IN ICICI-VIDEOCON LOAN; 25/04/2018 – ICICI LOMBARD GENERAL INSURANCE COMPANY LTD ICIL.NS -MARCH QTR COMBINED RATIO 99.5 PCT VS 97.1 PCT LAST YEAR; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS BOARD DID NOT DISCUSS VIDEOCON LOAN ISSUE IN MONDAY’S MEETING; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD – BOARD APPROVED SEEKING CONSENT TO INVITE SUBSCRIPTION FOR NCDS OR BONDS ON PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS FOR UP TO 250 BLN RUPEES

More notable recent ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 A-Rated Stocks That Are Under $10 – Investorplace.com” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why ICICI Bank Is Outperforming Most Financials – Seeking Alpha” published on January 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Short Thesis On ICICI Bank – Elevated NPAs To Lower Valuations – Seeking Alpha” on April 18, 2017. More interesting news about ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “31 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 of the Best Emerging Markets Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $588.76M for 16.44 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual earnings per share reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46M and $138.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 16,526 shares to 49,010 shares, valued at $6.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 10,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,279 shares, and has risen its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Roan Res Inc by 1.32M shares to 1.89 million shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.