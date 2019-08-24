As Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Raffles Associates LP Decreased Its Holding; Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Valuation Rose While Cortland Advisers Increased Position by $1.52 Million

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 9.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 25,282 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 282,703 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.14M, up from 257,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $65.84. About 499,850 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM TO EXPAND LEG OF TX REFINED PETROLEUM SYSTEM; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN SEES LOWER RATES AMID PERMIAN PIPELINE COMPETITION; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW $258.9M; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 04/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Boosts Capital Spending as Projects Heat Up Along Texas Gulf Coast, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS TO SPEND ABOUT $950 MLN IN 2018 AND $425 MLN IN 2019 TO COMPLETE ITS CURRENT SLATE OF CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95M, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $596.74 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.72% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $32.3. About 102,369 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Samson Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 196,564 shares. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.09% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 72,520 shares. Moneta Group Advsr Lc invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 1,514 are held by Carroll. Private Asset Mngmt holds 3,338 shares. Boston Private Wealth Llc reported 27,250 shares stake. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 14,381 shares. Noesis Mangement Corp reported 14,390 shares. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) for 35,611 shares. Green Square Cap Lc reported 51,745 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0.25% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). 5,660 were accumulated by Welch Forbes Limited Company. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 1.21M shares. Westpac, Australia-based fund reported 91,109 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada has invested 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Raymond James Fincl Advsrs Incorporated has 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Jpmorgan Chase & Com accumulated 4,255 shares. Millennium Mngmt Lc holds 11,465 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raffles Associates Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 142,024 shares. Eam Limited Liability holds 0.56% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) or 109,356 shares. C M Bidwell And Limited holds 3,780 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Rice Hall James Assocs Lc holds 78,965 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Teton Advsrs, a New York-based fund reported 261,551 shares. Denali Advsrs Lc reported 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Manatuck Hill Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.3% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Mgmt Limited owns 16,000 shares. Hightower Advisors Limited Company, Illinois-based fund reported 63,496 shares. Tower Rech Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Blair William Company Il owns 35,004 shares.