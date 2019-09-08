As Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Raffles Associates LP Trimmed Stake; Stoneridge Investment Partners Cut General Electric Co (GE) Holding by $2.32 Million as Stock Value Rose

Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 89.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc sold 258,176 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 31,133 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $311,000, down from 289,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $8.71. About 42.14 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 22/05/2018 – Many providers of long-term care (LTC) insurance policies, including GE, underestimated the cost of servicing policies; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: GE attracts Wartsila, private equity interest for Jenbacher; 18/04/2018 – COMPANY BEHIND EXPLODED SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LUV.N ENGINE SAID SENDING 40 GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N AND SAFRAN SAF.PA TECHNICIANS TO AID AIRLINE’S ENGINE INSPECTION; 05/04/2018 – GE ENERGY FINANCIAL SERVICES – SECURED $150 MLN TO REFINANCE & EXPAND LOS GUINDOS OPEN-CYCLE THERMOELECTRIC POWER PLANT IN CENTRAL CHILE; 02/04/2018 – IRAQ SIGNS DEAL WITH GE TO CAPTURE 200M SCF/D OF ASSOCIATED GAS; 22/05/2018 – Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K; 26/04/2018 – GE POWER’S GRID SOLUTIONS BUSINESS WAS RECENTLY AWARDED A CONTRACT BY POWER CEMENT LIMITED (PCL); 22/05/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-GE seeking to shed troubled insurance business; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC: TOO EARLY TO SAY IF GE MINING BUSINESS TO BE DIVESTED; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SENIOR UNSECURED AT BAA3, ON ANNOUNCED MERGER WITH GE TRANSPORTATION; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE

Raffles Associates Lp decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp sold 24,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The hedge fund held 142,024 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.95 million, down from 166,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $639.50M market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.76. About 216,552 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oberweis Asset Inc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). North Star Corp holds 0.2% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) or 81,800 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Comml Bank Of Mellon owns 0% invested in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 60,933 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 0% or 4,255 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 4,596 shares or 0% of its portfolio. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr Incorporated holds 0% or 14,500 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 6,300 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). Arrowstreet Cap LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) for 114,696 shares. The Minnesota-based White Pine Ltd has invested 0.9% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). The Ontario – Canada-based Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0% in Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC). New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 12,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 34,270 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated has 514,523 shares. Dsc Advisors LP invested in 18,047 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Com reported 0.31% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Ckw Financial Gp has invested 0.01% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,010 shares. Broderick Brian C accumulated 0.2% or 55,715 shares. Hl Services Lc owns 3.19M shares. Nomura Inc holds 235,964 shares. Duquesne Family Office Lc invested in 6.24 million shares or 1.81% of the stock. Main Street Lc has 12,604 shares. Korea Inv owns 0.3% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 6.71 million shares. Appleton Inc Ma has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 5.49 million shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Adirondack Trust Co reported 37,145 shares. The New York-based Steadfast Management Lp has invested 2.41% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.13 EPS, down 7.14% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.14 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 16.75 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.

