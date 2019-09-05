As Napco Sec Technologies (NSSC) Market Valuation Rose, Credit Agricole S A Increased Its Stake; Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Shareholder First Eagle Investment Management Has Cut Stake

Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NSSC) by 104.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Agricole S A bought 46,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.99% . The institutional investor held 90,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.87M, up from 44,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Agricole S A who had been investing in Napco Sec Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $430.87 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.12% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $24.85. About 166,429 shares traded. Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) has risen 87.38% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 87.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NSSC News: 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Rev $22.2M; 26/03/2018 NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Additional Large Purchase Order From Pepperdine University; 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q EPS 10c; 15/05/2018 – Ranger Investment Mgmt Buys Into Napco Security Technologies; 19/04/2018 – DJ NAPCO Security Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSSC); 07/05/2018 – Napco Security Systems 3Q Net $1.83M

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 369,218 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The hedge fund held 1.93M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $165.60 million, down from 2.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $114.41. About 69,739 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 2.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.13, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold NSSC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 7.17 million shares or 8.38% more from 6.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Credit Agricole S A, which manages about $1.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (NYSE:HXL) by 19,000 shares to 38,000 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 1,914 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,486 shares, and cut its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.03 million for 36.21 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $19,965 activity.