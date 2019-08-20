As Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Valuation Rose, Blackstone Group LP Lowered Position; Moodys (MCO) Market Value Rose While Salzman & Company Has Trimmed Holding

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.72M, down from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $961.24M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $27.12. About 199,762 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $2.60-Loss $2.90; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $2.90-Loss $2.60; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds Global Blood, Exits NanoString; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 21/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – CORRECTED-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY REVENUE ROSE 33 PCT TO $114.9 MLN (CORRECTS PERIOD); 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Salzman & Company decreased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salzman & Company sold 26,166 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The hedge fund held 12,699 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30M, down from 38,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salzman & Company who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $217.65. About 128,454 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns P-2 Short-term Rating To Northrop Grumman’s New Commercial Paper Program; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Dte Energy Center Ba1 Rating; Outlook Stable; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Caa1 Rating To Lsb’s New Notes; 08/03/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Bangladesh Faces Strong Economic Growth & Weak Revenue Generation Constrains Fiscal Capacity; 18/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CASER’S IFSR TO Baa3 FROM Ba1. OUTLOOK REMAINS; 07/03/2018 – U.S. JOBLESS RATE MAY FALL TO 3.0 PCT TO 3.5 PCT BY SUMMER 2019 IN THE WAKE OF STIMULUS FROM TAX CUTS, FEDERAL BUDGET DEAL – MOODY’S ANALYTICS’ ZANDI; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS AA1 TO HAMILTON SCHOOL DISTRICT, Wl’S GO BONDS; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Vmig 1 On Rutgers Sbpa Supported Go Bonds 2009 Series G; 07/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Aa3 Rating To Uk Municipal Bonds Agency Plc; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ERSTE GROUP BANK AG’S SR RATINGS TO A2, KEEPS

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Despite Slowing Growth, Moody’s Is Still a Buy – Motley Fool” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Moody’s Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Moodyâ€™s Earnings: MCO Stock Up Despite Earnings Miss – Investorplace.com” on February 15, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Buying Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO) Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Fortune.com‘s news article titled: “Home Insurance Startup Hippo Joins the â€˜Unicornâ€™ Club: Term Sheet – Fortune” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Salzman & Company, which manages about $433.67 million and $46.85M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 45,637 shares to 604,797 shares, valued at $23.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold MCO shares while 174 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 159.78 million shares or 4.85% less from 167.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,462 are held by First Allied Advisory Svcs Incorporated. Quinn Opportunity Partners Limited Liability holds 2,100 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement System has 0.1% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). 3,379 are held by Ironwood Counsel Lc. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd holds 0.36% or 895,699 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.14% or 35,528 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque State Bank owns 1,400 shares. Tci Wealth Incorporated owns 0.02% invested in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) for 268 shares. Dodge And Cox owns 2,050 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Schwartz Counsel invested in 265,475 shares or 2.57% of the stock. Hartford Investment Mngmt Co accumulated 0.09% or 17,995 shares. Keybank Association Oh stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). Fiduciary owns 8,235 shares. Citigroup invested in 58,009 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The stated it has 0.04% in Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $43.24 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 2,644 shares or 0% of all its holdings. D E Shaw And Inc has invested 0.02% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Tudor Inv Et Al reported 48,282 shares stake. Dorsey Wright Assocs invested in 567 shares or 0% of the stock. Spark Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 0.3% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Sei Investments Company holds 0.01% or 73,346 shares. Sandler Capital reported 106,400 shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 10,599 shares or 0% of the stock. Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Northern Tru has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). State Street invested in 460,680 shares or 0% of the stock. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated reported 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Voya Ltd Liability, Georgia-based fund reported 10,221 shares. Bogle Investment Mgmt Lp De holds 159,896 shares or 0.29% of its portfolio.