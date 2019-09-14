As Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Platinum Investment Management LTD Has Trimmed Holding; As Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) Shares Rose, Reaves W H & Company Upped Position

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L (EPD) by 12.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 231,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 2.06M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $59.56M, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Enterprise Products Partners L for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $28.53. About 5.28 million shares traded or 49.61% up from the average. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical EPD News: 18/04/2018 – Enterprise Receives Top Honors for Safety; 10/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners Raises Distribution to 42.75c Vs. 42.25c; 22/05/2018 – Enterprise Products to Participate in Annual MLPA Energy Infrastructure Conference; 11/04/2018 – Enterprise Expands Marine Terminal on the Houston Ship Channel; 15/03/2018 – FERC Policy Revision to Have No Material Impact to Enterprise Financial Results; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Net $900.7M; 30/04/2018 – Enterprise Pdts Partners 1Q Rev $9.3B; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise Products, Navigator Terminal Will Have Capacity to Export About 2.2 B Pounds of Ethylene/Year; 25/05/2018 – Enterprise Conducts Open Season for West Texas Crude Oil System Expansion; 02/05/2018 – Enterprise Begins Service at Orla Natural Gas Processing Plant in the Delaware Basin

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 15.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 24,448 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The hedge fund held 138,115 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19 million, down from 162,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $774.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $21.85. About 294,947 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 10/04/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Re; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 30/04/2018 – NanoString Partners with Multiple Leading Contract Research Organizations to Market Digital Spatial Profiling Service; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – DJ NanoString Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSTG); 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Operating Results for First Quarter of 2018; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.78, REV VIEW $103.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – NanoString Showcases Groundbreaking Body of Research at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 50 investors sold EPD shares while 249 reduced holdings.

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altice Usa Inc. Cl A by 1.54 million shares to 4.67 million shares, valued at $113.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy Com (NYSE:SRE) by 39,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.13M shares, and cut its stake in Atmos Energy Corp Com (NYSE:ATO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.33, from 3.15 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 18 investors sold NSTG shares while 27 reduced holdings.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 136,472 shares to 2.68 million shares, valued at $95.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 22,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,384 shares, and has risen its stake in Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analysts await NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.57 earnings per share, down 1.79% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $-0.57 actual earnings per share reported by NanoString Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $43.24 million activity.