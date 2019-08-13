As Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Blackstone Group LP Has Cut Its Stake by $46.00 Million; Allstate (ALL) Shareholder Crawford Investment Counsel Has Cut Its Position

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Allstate Corp (ALL) by 14.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 29,104 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74M, down from 34,104 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Allstate Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $34.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $103.78. About 395,250 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500.

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.72M, down from 4.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.25M market cap company. The stock increased 4.08% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.02. About 109,462 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.78, REV VIEW $103.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 NanoString Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss $65M-Loss $75M; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Re; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Littelfuse Inc (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 4,850 shares to 57,722 shares, valued at $10.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 29,175 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,672 shares, and has risen its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $43.24 million activity.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pluralsight Inc by 623,800 shares to 973,800 shares, valued at $30.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.