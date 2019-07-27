As Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Stock Rose, Shareholder Blackstone Group LP Has Cut Holding; Sigma Planning Has Cut Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock rose 21.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.72M, down from 4.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.96% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $32.73. About 335,585 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 151.12% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.69% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 25/04/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds Global Blood, Exits NanoString; 07/03/2018 NanoString Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 16/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies 1Q Loss/Shr 75c; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Operating Results and Provides 2018 Outlook; 12/04/2018 – NanoString Showcases Groundbreaking Body of Research at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research; 18/05/2018 – Levin Capital Strategies LP Exits Position in NanoString; 19/04/2018 – DJ NanoString Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSTG); 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $2.60-Loss $2.90; 14/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 27.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 10,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,341 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $801,000, down from 39,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.56B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.14. About 1.28 million shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 25/05/2018 – Johnson Controls Power Unit Is Said to Draw KKR, Apollo Interest; 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 08/03/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID TO CEDE CLAIRE’S TO CREDITORS ELLIOTT, MONARCH; 02/05/2018 – Exclusive: Apollo Global approaches Xerox about possible acquisition; 20/04/2018 – PRIVATE-EQUITY FIRM APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT IS PREPARING TO TAKE DIAMOND RESORTS PUBLIC IN THE COMING MONTHS – WSJ, CITING; 03/05/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL 1Q ECONOMIC LOSS/SHR 30C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C; 03/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns Expected Ratings to APOLLO Series 2018-1 Trust; 21/03/2018 – Apollo eyes new natural resources fund later this year – CEO; 23/05/2018 – APOLLO PIPES 4Q NET 120.1M RUPEES VS 54.2M; 27/03/2018 – APOLLO IS SAID TO CONSIDER IPO OF CLOUD-HOSTING FIRM RACKSPACE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold APO shares while 43 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 139.89 million shares or 0.33% more from 139.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Bank Of America De holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 3.54M shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 170,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Williams Jones Associates Limited Liability accumulated 0.01% or 11,250 shares. Fmr accumulated 0.02% or 6.28M shares. Quinn Opportunity Prtn Limited Liability holds 0.05% or 14,000 shares. Moreover, Moors And Cabot has 0.02% invested in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) for 10,000 shares. 1832 Asset Ltd Partnership holds 0.15% or 1.55M shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO). 354 are owned by Nordea Invest Mgmt. Crestwood Limited Liability invested in 0.02% or 8,295 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Com holds 7,450 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 32,046 are owned by Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated. Hightower holds 0% or 11,343 shares. Segment Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 41,140 shares. Thornburg Invest Mngmt Inc has 631,004 shares.

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. APO’s profit will be $245.70 million for 14.81 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.00% EPS growth.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp New (NYSE:AMT) by 1,825 shares to 4,670 shares, valued at $920,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 5,616 shares in the quarter, for a total of 139,957 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (GOVT).

Analysts await NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.55 EPS, up 31.25% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.8 per share. After $-0.69 actual EPS reported by NanoString Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Com, California-based fund reported 200 shares. Prelude Capital Management Lc has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Two Sigma Secs Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 8,921 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 9,650 shares. Numerixs Invest Technology has 15,346 shares. Columbus Circle Investors holds 0.02% or 37,245 shares in its portfolio. Paragon Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 112 shares. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Conestoga Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc has 0.01% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Point72 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 216,073 shares. Cwm Ltd Company reported 54 shares. Invesco reported 45,717 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag owns 396,743 shares. The California-based Eam Invsts Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.61% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $43.80 million activity. $445,537 worth of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) was sold by GRAY R BRADLEY on Thursday, January 31. On Monday, February 4 ALLEN MARY TEDD sold $112,834 worth of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) or 5,000 shares.

