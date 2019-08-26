As Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Shares Rose, Platinum Investment Management LTD Decreased Holding; Viasat (VSAT) Shareholder Bridger Management Has Lowered Stake as Shares Declined

Bridger Management Llc decreased its stake in Viasat Inc (VSAT) by 15.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridger Management Llc sold 90,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The hedge fund held 480,179 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.21 million, down from 570,979 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridger Management Llc who had been investing in Viasat Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $76.66. About 235,604 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT – WILL NOT BE MOVING FORWARD WITH EUTELSAT COMMUNICATIONS DUE TO EUTELSAT’S DECISION TO PURSUE LOCAL MARKET ALTERNATIVE; 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ANTENNAS WAS NOT DISCLOSED; 21/03/2018 – ViaSat at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 08/03/2018 – Viasat Phased Array Flat Panel Antenna Selected by SES Networks for the O3b mPOWER System; 08/03/2018 SES SA SESFg.LU – ALCAN, ISOTROPIC SYSTEMS AND VIASAT TO DEVELOP APPLICATION-SPECIFIC ANTENNAS TO SERVE O3B MPOWER CUSTOMER EDGE TERMINALS; 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr; 03/04/2018 – Viasat Expands Dublin Office; Sets up European Software Centre of Excellence

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 26.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 57,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The hedge fund held 162,563 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89 million, down from 220,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $835.42 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $23.57. About 616,626 shares traded or 5.92% up from the average. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Operating Results for First Quarter of 2018; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Research and Signature Development; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $2.90-Loss $2.60; 19/04/2018 – DJ NanoString Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSTG); 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/03/2018 NanoString Technologies 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $2.60-Loss $2.90; 14/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold VSAT shares while 45 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 57.60 million shares or 5.14% less from 60.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co has invested 0.05% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 36,466 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.06% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Advisory Services Net Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) reported 0% of its portfolio in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.04% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) for 11,300 shares. California State Teachers Retirement invested in 0.01% or 84,795 shares. Dupont Management has 4,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 127,353 shares. The Massachusetts-based Baupost Grp Limited Liability Company Ma has invested 8.94% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 197,687 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability invested 0% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Franklin reported 2.47 million shares. Ameritas Investment Prns Incorporated has 21,096 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $43.24 million activity.

