As Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Blackstone Group LP Cut Its Holding by $46.00 Million; Oaktree Capital Management LP Holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Trimmed by $37.93 Million

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The institutional investor held 2.04M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.72 million, down from 4.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $944.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.64% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $26.66. About 359,273 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 16/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.78, REV VIEW $103.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Healthcare Adds Global Blood, Exits NanoString; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – DJ NanoString Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSTG)

Oaktree Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 24.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 948,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The hedge fund held 2.90M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.80M, down from 3.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $41.84. About 7.65M shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC cuts 2018 sales target on weak iPhone demand; 24/05/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS IT ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$306 MLN; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$2.4 BLN; 01/05/2018 – Credo Demonstrates 112G PAM4 and 56G PAM4 SerDes IP Solutions at TSMC 2018 Technology Symposium; 26/03/2018 – RENESAS ELECTRONICS TO OUTSOURCE ALL OF ITS AUTOMOTIVE MICROCONTROLLER PRODUCTION TO TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING CO – NIKKEI; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES +20.8 PCT ON YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 19/04/2018 – Taiex Opens Down 1.6%; TSMC Slides 6% After Warning; 27/03/2018 – Renesas to outsource vehicle microcontroller production to TSMC, sources say

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 75,350 shares to 5.35 million shares, valued at $184.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $43.24 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership owns 750,000 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, Weiss Multi has 0.02% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Millennium Mgmt Llc invested in 614,714 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Columbus Circle Investors holds 0.02% or 37,245 shares in its portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 410 shares. Vanguard Group holds 1.56 million shares. Ameriprise holds 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 292,336 shares. Alyeska Invest Group LP has invested 0.19% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Rhumbline Advisers reported 33,001 shares. Legal & General Gru Pcl owns 24,309 shares. Federated Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 360,000 shares. Bogle Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership De has 0.29% invested in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Ing Groep Nv holds 221,848 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 97,018 shares to 528,618 shares, valued at $32.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 331,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Transportadora De Gas Del Sur Sa (NYSE:TGS).