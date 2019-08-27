As Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Share Price Rose, Platinum Investment Management LTD Decreased Its Stake by $1.32 Million; Ami Asset Management Cut Its Apple Computer Com (AAPL) Stake by $936,873

Ami Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc Com (AAPL) by 2.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ami Asset Management Corp sold 4,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 198,164 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.64 million, down from 203,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ami Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $925.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $204.79. About 10.43M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – GeekWire: FoundationDB, a very interesting NoSQL database owned by Apple, is now an open-source project; 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 02/05/2018 – Rival Apple Music also said last month that it had 40 million paid subscribers, hinting at its fast growth; 22/05/2018 – CNET TV: Next-gen Apple iPhone chips reportedly already in production; 18/03/2018 – AAPL/@LiveSquawk: Apple Is Said To Develop Displays To Replace Samsung Screens -Apple Has California Facility For Producing MicroLED Screens -Apple MicroLED Plans May Hurt Suppliers Such As Sharp, LG Display – ! $AAPL; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s plan to repatriate $285 billion in cash to the US could be a big boost for investors; 26/05/2018 – Times of India: Apple’s new update may allow users to use their iPhones as hotel keys, transit passes and more; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market; 29/05/2018 – NEW ZEALAND REGULATOR WARNS APPLE FOR MISLEADING CONSUMERS; 01/05/2018 – AAPL: Apple CEO Tim Cook calls health care a “major strategic thrust for us.” – ! $AAPL

Platinum Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 26.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Platinum Investment Management Ltd sold 57,473 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The hedge fund held 162,563 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.89M, down from 220,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $837.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $23.64. About 595,472 shares traded or 2.07% up from the average. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Operating Results and Provides 2018 Outlook; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.45, REV VIEW $109.9 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $12 FROM $10; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90; 18/05/2018 – Levin Capital Strategies LP Exits Position in NanoString; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Re; 10/04/2018 – NanoString Announces Launch of Breast Cancer 360 Research Panel, Expanding the 360 Series of Cancer Panels for Translational Research and Signature Development; 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.78, REV VIEW $103.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN

Ami Asset Management Corp, which manages about $1.42 billion and $1.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Allian Com by 32,508 shares to 339,954 shares, valued at $21.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Green Dot Corp Cl A (NYSE:GDOT) by 62,068 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,139 shares, and has risen its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer H Com New (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blume Capital Mngmt holds 67,005 shares. Accuvest Global Advisors stated it has 0.46% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cohen Mgmt owns 2,408 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 13,233 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 0% or 1.80 million shares. Summit Secs Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 7,900 shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Or stated it has 4.53% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Accredited reported 57,252 shares. Fenimore Asset Inc has invested 0.03% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cincinnati Insur Comm owns 154,000 shares. Washington Tru Commerce, Rhode Island-based fund reported 284,001 shares. Sprucegrove Investment Management holds 50,100 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Oakworth holds 3.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 79,309 shares. Bridgecreek Llc holds 81,749 shares or 3.29% of its portfolio. Cap Guardian Trust invested in 1.99% or 789,567 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Conestoga Advsr stated it has 15,680 shares. Cwm Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 54 shares. Campbell And Communications Investment Adviser Ltd Liability invested in 0.21% or 17,454 shares. Blackstone Group Limited Partnership has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Sei Commerce reported 73,346 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 200,257 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Tech Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Secor Capital Advsr LP holds 0.18% or 37,347 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated reported 292,336 shares stake. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 200 shares. Wells Fargo Mn owns 96,942 shares. Citigroup invested in 0% or 10,599 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.03% or 258,689 shares. Amer Group Inc Incorporated Inc owns 16,601 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 180,009 shares.

Platinum Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $22.00B and $4.24B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 686,616 shares to 4.39 million shares, valued at $235.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At Home Group Inc by 151,405 shares in the quarter, for a total of 415,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Momo Inc.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $43.24 million activity.