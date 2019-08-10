As Nanostring Technologies (NSTG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Blackstone Group LP Trimmed Stake; Sylebra Hk Company LTD Has Trimmed Ellie Mae (ELLI) Stake by $99.19 Million as Share Value Were Volatile

Blackstone Group Lp decreased its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NSTG) by 49.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp sold 2.00M shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The institutional investor held 2.04 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.72 million, down from 4.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $883.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $24.94. About 531,354 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 08/05/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-2.78, REV VIEW $103.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – RPT-NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES RELEASES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $100 MLN TO $105 MLN; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Loss/Shr $2.60-Loss $2.90; 02/05/2018 – NanoString Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Releases Operating Results for First Quarter of 2018; 07/03/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees 2018 Rev $100M-$105M; 08/05/2018 – NanoString Technologies Sees FY18 Loss/Shr $2.90-Loss $2.60; 12/04/2018 – NanoString Showcases Groundbreaking Body of Research at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research; 19/04/2018 – DJ NanoString Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NSTG)

Sylebra Hk Company Ltd decreased its stake in Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) by 79.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd sold 1.01M shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 256,616 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.33M, down from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sylebra Hk Company Ltd who had been investing in Ellie Mae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $98.99 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ELLI News: 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EPS BETWEEN $1.68 AND $1.78; 03/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Announces Second Quarter 2018 Investor Conference Participation; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC ELLI.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.73, REV VIEW $497.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – J.G. Wentworth Home Lending™ Inducted into 2018 Ellie Mae® Hall of Fame; 12/03/2018 – Cre8tech Labs, Inc. And Lender Price Announce Integration With Ellie Mae’s Encompass Mortgage Management Solution; 02/05/2018 – March Ellie Mae Millennial Tracker™ Shows Millennials Closing Times Shrink to Fastest Mark; 18/04/2018 – March Origination Insight Report From Ellie Mae Shows Uptick in Home Purchase Percentage as Interest Rates Rise to Four-Year High; 07/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Unveils Re-Imagined Velocify LeadManager SMS Texting to Mobilize High-Performing Sales Organizations; 26/04/2018 – ELLIE MAE INC ELLI.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $495 MLN TO $505 MLN; 19/03/2018 – Ellie Mae Inc: Ellie Mae and Finicity Partner to Integrate Digital Verification Solution in Ellie Mae Encompass Digital Mortgag

Investors sentiment increased to 3.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.56, from 1.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold NSTG shares while 23 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.55 million shares or 132.94% more from 23.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 33,001 shares. Bogle Mngmt Lp De invested 0.29% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG). Tudor Inv Et Al owns 48,282 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Corp holds 25 shares. Alyeska Group Limited Partnership reported 555,637 shares. Metropolitan Life Com New York, New York-based fund reported 42,179 shares. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp has 20,414 shares. Point72 Asset Lp holds 0.02% or 216,073 shares. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.17% or 750,000 shares. Geode Management Ltd reported 389,993 shares. Voloridge Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 9,164 shares. Us Bancorp De owns 410 shares. Farallon Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) for 400,000 shares. Paragon Cap Ltd holds 0% or 112 shares. 65,611 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company.

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 524,400 shares to 1.67 million shares, valued at $471.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $43.24 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 48 investors sold ELLI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 30.76 million shares or 25.92% less from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 3,357 shares. Sei Invs Com accumulated 1,111 shares or 0% of the stock. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 1,960 shares. Blackrock Inc invested in 0.01% or 2.47M shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). Eagle Asset Management Inc holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) for 378,370 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3.35 million shares. Burren Capital reported 24,900 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs holds 0.01% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI) or 2,860 shares. Gabelli Advisers Inc reported 315,562 shares. Us Financial Bank De has invested 0% in Ellie Mae, Inc. (NYSE:ELLI). 4,978 were reported by Mirador Capital Prtnrs Lp. First Mercantile, a Tennessee-based fund reported 3,696 shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.14% or 121,900 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 5,714 shares or 0% of its portfolio.