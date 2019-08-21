As Nanostring Technol Com (NSTG) Market Valuation Rose, Bogle Investment Management LP Has Boosted by $2.51 Million Its Holding; Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Cut International Business Machs (Put) (IBM) Stake by $23.27 Million as Stock Value Rose

Bogle Investment Management Lp increased its stake in Nanostring Technol Inc Com (NSTG) by 214.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bogle Investment Management Lp bought 109,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.53% . The institutional investor held 159,896 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.83 million, up from 50,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bogle Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Nanostring Technol Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.24 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $27.12. About 119,446 shares traded. NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) has risen 189.26% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 189.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NSTG News: 31/05/2018 – NanoString Highlights Record Number of nCounter-Based Abstracts at the 2018 Annual Meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology; 07/03/2018 – NANOSTRING TECHNOLOGIES INC NSTG.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $2.60 TO $2.90

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in International Business Machs (Put) (IBM) by 63.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp sold 165,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The hedge fund held 95,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.41M, down from 260,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in International Business Machs (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $2.71 during the last trading session, reaching $135.71. About 276,057 shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 26/04/2018 – HOST HOTELS & RESORTS INC – ANNOUNCED A DEVELOPMENT AGREEMENT WITH IBM RESEARCH; 27/03/2018 – ITALY’S CARIGE SAYS ACKNOWLEDGES MARKET CONDITIONS ARE NOT THERE FOR ISSUANCE OF SUBORDINATED BOND WITH “EXPECTED CHARACTERISTICS”; 20/03/2018 – NeuVector and IBM Cloud Announce Run-Time Security for Kubernetes; 17/04/2018 – IBM – QTRLY OPERATING (NON-GAAP) EPS OF $2.45, UP 4 PERCENT; 06/03/2018 – PacketFabric Offers Connectivity to IBM Cloud; 12/04/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – IBM Corporation B-415798: Mar 27, 2018; 26/04/2018 – WhiteSource Launches Contextual Pattern Matching Engine, Supporting Over 200 Programming Languages; 04/04/2018 – How IBM’s game show winning supercomputer is solving problems before they occur; 27/03/2018 – Direct Access to IBM Cloud Services Now Available at Interxion Data Centres Across Europe via Cloud Connect; 03/05/2018 – IBM ACQUIRES ARMANTA TO HELP FINL SERVICES FIRMS MEET DEMANDS

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.75 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual earnings per share reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (Put) (NYSE:HAL) by 200,000 shares to 485,000 shares, valued at $14.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Micron Technology Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:MU) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc (Call).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Sys Insurance Trust Fund owns 17,692 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Capwealth Advsrs Lc owns 0.81% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 37,355 shares. Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.14% or 28,455 shares. 17,504 were reported by Hallmark. Btr Mgmt invested 0.11% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 5,231 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 978,142 shares or 0.53% of its portfolio. First Republic Invest accumulated 362,866 shares. Charles Schwab Advisory has invested 0.64% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Wharton Business Limited Liability Corp accumulated 1,654 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Brown Advisory holds 0.1% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 259,933 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Ltd Liability Co reported 0.19% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Hudock Cap Group Ltd reported 15,761 shares or 0.8% of all its holdings. Granite Lc invested in 5,695 shares. Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.04% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM).

Bogle Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.60B and $1.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Venator Matls Plc Shs by 129,159 shares to 54,493 shares, valued at $306,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp Com (NYSE:LPX) by 111,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,800 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design Sys Inc Com (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $43.24 million activity.

