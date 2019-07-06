As Nam Tai Property (NTP) Valuation Rose, Holder Iat Reinsurance Company LTD Has Cut Its Holding; As Continental Resources (CLR) Valuation Declined, Mitchell Group Raised by $2.44 Million Its Stake

Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd decreased its stake in Nam Tai Property Inc (NTP) by 3.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd sold 210,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.56M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.81 million, down from 5.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iat Reinsurance Company Ltd who had been investing in Nam Tai Property Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $381.93 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 5,133 shares traded. Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has declined 20.25% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.68% the S&P500. Some Historical NTP News: 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Entered Into $184M Financing Package for Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park-; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai lnno Park; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai Inno Park; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – TOTAL CONSTRUCTION COST FOR NAM TAI INNO PARK IS ESTIMATED TO BE $312 MLN; PLANNED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018 IS $132.9 MLN; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY – FINANCING PACKAGE CONSISTS OF FIXED ASSET LOAN AGREEMENT BETWEEN CCB AND ZASTRON SHENZHEN; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q EPS 7c; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – ENTERED INTO US$184 MLN FINANCING PACKAGE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NAM TAI INNO PARK WITH CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION; 16/03/2018 Nam Tai Property Inc. Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017 with SEC on March 9, 2018

Mitchell Group Inc increased its stake in Continental Resources Inc (CLR) by 286.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Group Inc bought 55,515 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.93% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 74,885 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.35M, up from 19,370 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Group Inc who had been investing in Continental Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $41.05. About 935,316 shares traded. Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) has declined 38.24% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.67% the S&P500. Some Historical CLR News: 10/03/2018 – Continental Resources Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 06/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL MOVING INTO FULL DEVELOPMENT OF ASSETS IN 2018; 29/03/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES REPORTS FORTHCOMING DEPARTURE OF JIM GALL; 26/04/2018 – Continental Resources Announces Firm Transportation Agreement on Enable’s Project Wildcat from SCOOP and STACK to Premium Texas; 06/03/2018 – VELOCITY MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – MERGE PIPELINE WILL BE PLACED INTO OPERATION IN APRIL 2018; 03/05/2018 – Continental Resources at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Continental Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC – PROJECT WILDCAT COMMENCES SERVICE IN JUNE 2018 AND IS EXPECTED TO BE FULLY IN SERVICE IN JULY 2018; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE HAROLD HAMM SAYS OPEC, RUSSIAN EFFORTS HAVE HELPED REDUCE GLOBAL OVERSUPPLY OF CRUDE SINCE NOV 2016; 03/05/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC CLR.N SAYS BENEFITING FROM RISING OIL PRICES CLc1 AS IT DOES NOT HEDGE OIL PRODUCTION

More notable recent Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nam Tai Electronics: Compelling Land Lease Trade – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2014, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nam Tai Property: 55% Upside Within 6 Months – Seeking Alpha” published on October 11, 2017, Nasdaq.com published: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASDAQ Up Over 1%; MSC Industrial Shares Plummet – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2017. More interesting news about Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Results of 2019 Annual General Meeting – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “NAM TAI PROPERTY INC. Reports Q3 2018 Results – PR Newswire” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

More notable recent Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Continental Resources: Is The 33% Drop A Buying Opportunity? – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Insiders Buy CLR, KMI And Other Energy Stocks – So Should You – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Continental Resources: A Good Combination Of Growing Production And Positive Cash Flow – Seeking Alpha” published on March 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Oil Stocks to Buy in March – The Motley Fool” with publication date: March 23, 2019.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $78.84 million activity. 1,000 shares were bought by McNabb John T II, worth $39,880.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CLR shares while 98 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 72.35 million shares or 5.28% less from 76.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Agf Invests Inc has invested 0.03% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Bluemountain Capital Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Hsbc Public Ltd Company owns 33,546 shares. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability, a New York-based fund reported 807,900 shares. Birchview Capital Limited Partnership has 8,000 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. 100,002 were reported by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. The Texas-based Hodges has invested 0.07% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR). Panagora Asset owns 12,202 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al holds 8,000 shares. Sir Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.97% of its portfolio in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) for 118,374 shares. Holt Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Com Dba Holt Capital Prtnrs Limited Partnership holds 20,100 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) or 313,604 shares. Barbara Oil reported 20,000 shares or 0.53% of all its holdings. Windward Cap Mgmt Communication Ca accumulated 149,232 shares. The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bancorp Inc has invested 0.04% in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Mitchell Group Inc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $94.03M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) by 54,910 shares to 80,118 shares, valued at $3.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 15,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,220 shares, and cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD).