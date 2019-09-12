As Nam Tai Ppty (NTP) Stock Rose, Iszo Capital Management LP Boosted Position by $569,349; Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Upped Its Viad Corp. (VVI) Position by $3.72 Million

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Viad Corp. (VVI) by 16.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc bought 56,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.81% . The institutional investor held 394,740 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.15M, up from 338,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Viad Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $66.22. About 73,269 shares traded. Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has risen 20.98% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.98% the S&P500. Some Historical VVI News: 03/05/2018 – Viad Corp Strengthens Leadership Team with Key Appointments; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP-EFFECTIVE MAY 18, CO’S UNIT EXECUTED SECOND AMENDMENT TO CREDIT AGREEMENT AND REAFFIRMATION OF GUARANTIES TO ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – GES Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Jay Altizer as President of North America; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – SECOND AMENDMENT INCREASES AMOUNT AVAILABLE UNDER CREDIT FACILITY TO $30 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Viad Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VVI); 26/04/2018 – Viad Sees GES Show Rotation to Have Net Negative Impact on Full Yr Rev of About $40M Vs 2017; 10/04/2018 – GES Boosts Sponsorship Program with Launch of GES Sponsorship Strategy & Sales; 26/04/2018 – VIAD CORP QTRLY ORGANIC REVENUE DECLINE PRIMARILY REFLECTS NEGATIVE SHOW ROTATION; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Buys New 4.1% Position in Viad; 22/05/2018 – VIAD CORP – BMO HARRIS BANK N.A. IS A LENDER UNDER EXISTING $300 MLN CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING

Iszo Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nam Tai Ppty Inc (NTP) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp bought 63,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% . The hedge fund held 3.82M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.22M, up from 3.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nam Tai Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $337.25 million market cap company. It closed at $8.82 lastly. It is up 1.90% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NTP News: 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai lnno Park; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – ENTERED INTO US$184 MLN FINANCING PACKAGE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NAM TAI INNO PARK WITH CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION; 31/05/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC. Announces the Receipt of Construction Permits for Nam Tai lnno Park; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – TOTAL CONSTRUCTION COST FOR NAM TAI INNO PARK IS ESTIMATED TO BE $312 MLN; PLANNED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018 IS $132.9 MLN; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY – FINANCING PACKAGE CONSISTS OF FIXED ASSET LOAN AGREEMENT BETWEEN CCB AND ZASTRON SHENZHEN; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Entered Into $184M Financing Package for Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park-; 16/03/2018 Nam Tai Property Inc. Filed Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2017 with SEC on March 9, 2018; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai lnno Park and Date of Earnings Release

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 2000 (IWM) by 7,800 shares to 168,850 shares, valued at $26.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Columbia Banking System Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 198,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 456,235 shares, and cut its stake in Mks Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 7 investors sold VVI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 19.71 million shares or 9.85% more from 17.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) or 60,560 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 18,261 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 21,800 shares. Susquehanna International Group Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). First Trust Advsr LP accumulated 15,623 shares or 0% of the stock. Timessquare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.31% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). 67,287 were accumulated by Nordea Invest Mgmt. Huntington Bank holds 1 shares. Shell Asset holds 0.03% or 20,267 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) for 8,302 shares. Fmr Limited Com reported 0% stake. Moab Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Company reported 771,309 shares or 16.59% of all its holdings. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement has invested 0.02% in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI). Pinebridge Lp holds 0.02% or 21,491 shares in its portfolio. Deutsche Bancshares Ag owns 18,995 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

