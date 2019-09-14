As Nam Tai Ppty (NTP) Market Valuation Rose, Iszo Capital Management LP Has Increased Holding by $569,349; Arrow Financial Has Decreased Amazon.Com (AMZN) Holding by $475,143 as Stock Value Declined

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 2.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrow Financial Corp sold 251 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 8,554 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.20M, down from 8,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrow Financial Corp who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $909.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $1839.34. About 1.71M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 03/04/2018 – Trump has reinforced his assessment that Amazon’s business is costing taxpayers “many billions of dollars” through subsidized rates at the US Post Office; 08/03/2018 – The Stand: Help on the way | Amazon vs. equal pay | Crowd-sourced strikes; 09/05/2018 – SEARS AUTO CENTERS – NEW SERVICE WITH AMAZON WILL BE ROLLING OUT TO CUSTOMERS ACROSS U.S. OVER COMING WEEKS; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Drops as Heavy Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Adds Alibaba, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Amazon: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Amazon reportedly may offer to buy India’s Flipkart; 06/03/2018 – Target Drops After Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Squeezes Profit; 08/03/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: The latest on the Amazon, Berkshire Hathaway, JPM CEO search for its health initiative, via sources,; 16/04/2018 – Those seeking to overturn Quill â€“ including President Trump â€“ think this is a way to force large internet retailers like Amazon to pay more sales taxes. They are gravely mistaken; 09/05/2018 – Sears: Installation Offer for Any Brand of Tires on Amazon.com

Iszo Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Nam Tai Ppty Inc (NTP) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iszo Capital Management Lp bought 63,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.48% . The hedge fund held 3.82M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.22 million, up from 3.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iszo Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Nam Tai Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.22M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 24,392 shares traded or 11.97% up from the average. Nam Tai Property Inc. (NYSE:NTP) has risen 1.90% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical NTP News: 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai Inno Park; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY – FINANCING PACKAGE CONSISTS OF FIXED ASSET LOAN AGREEMENT BETWEEN CCB AND ZASTRON SHENZHEN; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces Financing Package for the Construction of Nam Tai lnno Park and Date of Earnings Release; 30/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 24c; 31/05/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC. Announces the Receipt of Construction Permits for Nam Tai lnno Park; 10/04/2018 – Nam Tai Property Entered Into $184M Financing Package for Construction of Nam Tai Inno Park-; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – TOTAL CONSTRUCTION COST FOR NAM TAI INNO PARK IS ESTIMATED TO BE $312 MLN; PLANNED CAPITAL INVESTMENT FOR 2018 IS $132.9 MLN; 23/05/2018 – Nam Tai Property Inc. Announces the Selection of Main Contractors for Nam Tai lnno Park; 10/04/2018 – NAM TAI PROPERTY INC – ENTERED INTO US$184 MLN FINANCING PACKAGE FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NAM TAI INNO PARK WITH CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Arrow Financial Corp, which manages about $465.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9,173 shares to 15,152 shares, valued at $4.47 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 16,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ).

