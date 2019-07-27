As Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Valuation Rose, Covalent Partners Boosted Its Holding; As Bank Amer Com (BAC) Share Price Declined, Waters Parkerson & Company Upped Holding by $311,310

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp Com (BAC) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 11,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.02M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.23M, up from 1.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $287.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.77. About 46.02M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 17/04/2018 – MalaysianReserve: BofA’s cost-cutting drive pushes 1Q profit to record; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Bank of America Sued for Refusing Job to Dreamer Raised in U.S; 15/05/2018 – SABRE CORP SABR.O : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY; 09/04/2018 – Michael Hartnett, the chief investment strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, instead sees the Fed and its monetary tightening as the root; 03/05/2018 – American Renal Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – BofA’s Top Female Investment Banker Is Said to Join Silver Lake; 26/04/2018 – Here is the City: Bloomberg – BofA said to have no big China securities plans; 26/04/2018 – Incyte Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Covalent Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 163.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covalent Partners Llc bought 345,680 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 556,480 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 210,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covalent Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $798.94 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 10.39 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C

Covalent Partners Llc, which manages about $968.54 million and $52.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 13,104 shares to 233,000 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Hldg Corp by 161,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 161,125 shares, and cut its stake in Superior Energy Svcs Inc (NYSE:SPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 147,379 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Principal Group Inc Inc accumulated 2.65 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Waterstone Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 148,800 shares or 0.75% of the stock. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 72,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Virtu Ltd owns 50,068 shares. Cibc Asset Management has 28,195 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Michigan-based Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Aperio Gru Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Bankshares Of New York Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Jfs Wealth Advsr Lc has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Pathstone Family Office Limited Company owns 548 shares. Quantbot Technology Ltd Partnership owns 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 1,400 shares. Donald Smith & stated it has 0.23% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 0% or 146,516 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Liability Com reported 1.36 million shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $359,065 activity.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 6,129 shares to 506,547 shares, valued at $40.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,838 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).

