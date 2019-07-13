As Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Stock Value Rose, Credit Capital Investments Has Increased Stake by $344,592; Symantec (SYMC) Holder Contour Asset Management Has Raised Position

Contour Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Symantec Corp (SYMC) by 376.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc bought 2.16 million shares as the company’s stock declined 15.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.73M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.79 million, up from 573,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Symantec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 13.34 million shares traded or 60.98% up from the average. Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) has declined 8.93% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.36% the S&P500. Some Historical SYMC News: 28/03/2018 – Compuverde Joins Symantec Technology Integration Partner Program; 14/05/2018 – Symantec Reveals Little on Call to Discuss Investigation; 10/05/2018 – Symantec Says Board Audit Panel Commences Internal Investigation From Concerns by Former Employee; 12/04/2018 – Symantec and NTT Security Announce Planned Strategic Partnership to Securely Manage Web Applications; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP – UNLIKELY THAT INVESTIGATION WILL BE COMPLETED IN TIME TO FILE ANNUAL REPORT ON FORM 10-K IN A TIMELY MANNER; 30/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – CAFC: INTELLECTUAL VENTURES I LLC v. SYMANTEC CORP. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1814 – 2018-03-15; 10/05/2018 – SYMANTEC CORP SYMC.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $1.80, REV VIEW $4.93 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 17/05/2018 – Symantec (SYMC) Trades to Session High Amid Chatter; 21/03/2018 – Symantec and Norton Security Solutions Win AV-TEST Institute Best Protection Awards for Third Consecutive Year

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 57.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 114,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 315,774 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 200,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $828.27M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.89% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $2.45. About 17.32M shares traded or 26.08% up from the average. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Nabors Industries (NBR) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “LB, NBR, UVV and WMS among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Oil Stocks Are Falling Today With Lower Oil Prices – Motley Fool” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Don’t Get Fooled by This Cheap Oil Stock – Motley Fool” published on October 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Nabors Industries Looks To Clear Path For A Recovery – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 68,215 are held by Voya Mngmt Llc. 83,181 were reported by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Marathon Capital Mngmt owns 196,000 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 667,128 shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 0% or 5,500 shares. Whittier Trust invested in 0% or 171 shares. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd Company has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Proshare Advsrs Lc holds 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) or 29,761 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). 2,322 were reported by Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp. Prelude Capital Management Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 47,000 shares. 15,600 were accumulated by Bb&T Corporation. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 1.16M shares. Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management has invested 0.21% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Parkside Bancshares Tru accumulated 1,320 shares.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00M and $92.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $359,065 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SYMC shares while 120 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 551.58 million shares or 0.15% less from 552.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 20,987 are held by Mufg Americas. Mirae Asset Global Company Ltd holds 0.04% or 233,252 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment Grp (Ca) has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance stated it has 0.01% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Westpac Banking accumulated 84,428 shares or 0% of the stock. First Republic Management accumulated 9,671 shares. D E Shaw Com invested in 0.14% or 4.78M shares. Millennium Ltd Com holds 60,327 shares. Weiss Multi invested in 0.4% or 700,000 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 53,297 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Strategic Glob Advsr, California-based fund reported 14,978 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). National Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) for 317,109 shares. Of Vermont invested in 1,076 shares.

More notable recent Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; International Speedway Misses Q2 Views – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Ford Honors Symantec at 21st Annual World Excellence Awards – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Symantec Corporation (SYMC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, INCY – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Symantec (SYMC) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 28, 2019.