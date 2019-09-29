As Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Stock Value Declined, Holder Credit Capital Investments Lifted Position; Permit Capital Has Raised Gamestop New (GME) Position by $1.25 Million as Market Value Declined

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 127.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 401,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 717,721 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, up from 315,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $701.47 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.93. About 7.07M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE

Permit Capital Llc increased its stake in Gamestop Corp New (GME) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Permit Capital Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 52.76% . The hedge fund held 1.25M shares of the electronics distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.84M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Permit Capital Llc who had been investing in Gamestop Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $483.04 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $5.34. About 5.55 million shares traded. GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) has declined 72.65% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.65% the S&P500. Some Historical GME News: 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP SEES 2018 TOTAL SALES DOWN 2.0% TO 6.0%; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP CORP SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $110.0 MLN TO $120.0 MLN; 16/03/2018 – Spring Has Sprung at GameStop with Unbeatable PLAY DAYS Deals; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP 4Q ADJ EPS $2.02, EST. $2; 28/03/2018 – GameStop: Global Same Store Sales Up 12.2% for the Qtr; 11/05/2018 – GAMESTOP – DEMATTEO WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AND DIRECTOR; 11/05/2018 – GameStop CEO Michael Mauler resigned for “personal reasons” after only three months on the job, the company said; 16/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND TIGER MANAGEMENT SENDS LETTER TO GAMESTOP URGING RETAILER TO ADOPT A TURNAROUND PLAN – CNBC; 28/03/2018 – GAMESTOP SEES FY COMP SALES -5% TO 0%; 05/03/2018 – GAMESTOP SAYS FORMER CEO PAUL RAINES DIED

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold NBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 284.57 million shares or 2.44% less from 291.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Da Davidson & Co invested in 0% or 20,884 shares. Corecommodity Management Ltd Llc reported 274,543 shares. 5,787 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj owns 0.09% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 70,000 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 2.55M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associates Md accumulated 309,696 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon-based Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Voloridge Invest Management Limited Co reported 67,600 shares. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 340,000 shares. Numerixs Inv Technology has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Shelton Mngmt stated it has 33,202 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Ltd accumulated 0% or 17,500 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 7,038 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs LP invested in 420,289 shares. 522,340 were accumulated by California Employees Retirement Systems.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $474,760 activity. $115,695 worth of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares were bought by Beder Tanya S.

