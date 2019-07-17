As Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Stock Price Rose, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Lifted Its Stake; Taylor Frigon Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Epam Systems (EPAM) by $930,176

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Epam Systems Inc. (EPAM) by 30.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc sold 5,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,453 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11 million, down from 17,957 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Epam Systems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.85B market cap company. The stock increased 1.36% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $198.57. About 261,067 shares traded. EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) has risen 36.19% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.76% the S&P500. Some Historical EPAM News: 21/05/2018 – Hotels.com App Wins 2018 MediaPost Appy Award in Travel & Tourism Category; 17/04/2018 – Epam Systems Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS INC – ADJUSTMENTS TO ITS 2018 OUTLOOK RELATE SOLELY TO IMPACT OF CONTINUUM ACQUISITION; 30/04/2018 – EPAM Launches InfoNgen™ 7.0, Using Machine Learning to Dramatically Improve Actionable Insights; 15/03/2018 – EPAM SYSTEMS, INC: EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, EXPANDING GLOBAL; 15/03/2018 – EPAM Systems Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.07; 09/05/2018 – EPAM SEES YR ADJ EPS AT LEAST $4.11, EST. $4.05; 15/03/2018 – EPAM BUYS CONTINUUM, SEES YR REV. GROWTH AT LEAST 26% REPORTED; 09/05/2018 – EPAM Systems 1Q Net $64.4M; 15/03/2018 EPAM Acquires Continuum, Expanding Global Innovation, Design And Physical Product Development Capabilities

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 951.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 170,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 188,508 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, up from 17,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $798.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.35% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.2. About 13.04M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38 million and $450.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Tr Exchan Traded Fd Vi (FTGC) by 16,983 shares to 13,548 shares, valued at $254,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity (FHLC) by 14,502 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,563 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.97 per share. EPAM’s profit will be $52.99 million for 51.18 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by EPAM Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.35% negative EPS growth.