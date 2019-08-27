As Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Shares Declined, Wedge Capital Management L LP Lowered Holding; As Unity Bancorp (UNTY) Share Price Declined, Banc Funds Co Lifted by $446,400 Its Position

Banc Funds Co Llc increased its stake in Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) by 3.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc bought 24,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.86% . The hedge fund held 832,832 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.72 million, up from 808,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Unity Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.65M market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $19.99. About 4,802 shares traded. Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) has declined 14.77% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UNTY News: 24/04/2018 – Unity Bancorp Reports Record Earnings up 64% over Prior Year Quarter; 21/03/2018 UNITY BANK – SAYS NOT REACHED ANY AGREEMENT WITH MILOST, IN RESPONSE TO MEDIA SPECULATION THAT MILOST TO INVEST $1 BLN IN UNITY; 27/03/2018 – MILOST COMMENTS ON UNITY BANK IN STATEMENT; 10/05/2018 – Unity Bank is Top Ranked New Jersey Community Bank on American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 List; 26/03/2018 – Milost Global Addresses the Business Day Nigeria False Claims and Terminates the Unity Bank Transaction; 23/04/2018 – DJ Unity Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNTY); 29/03/2018 – UNITY BANK PLC UNITYBN.LG – HAD ENGAGED IN SERIES OF DISCUSSIONS AND ENGAGEMENT WITH PROSPECTIVE “VALUE-PLUS INVESTORS”; 21/03/2018 – UNITY BANK – CLARIFIES ON ONGOING RECAPITALIZATION PROGRAMS, SAYS NOT RECEIVED ANY COMMITMENT FOR INVESTMENT OF $1 BLN FROM MILOST GLOBAL INC; 10/05/2018 – Unity Bank is Top Ranked New Jersey Community Bank on American Banker Magazine’s Top 200 List; 26/04/2018 – UNITY BANCORP INC UNTY.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR

Wedge Capital Management L LP decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) by 46.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedge Capital Management L LP sold 162,188 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 189,537 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $652,000, down from 351,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedge Capital Management L LP who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $599.71 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.65. About 9.39M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $474,760 activity. 177,100 shares valued at $359,065 were bought by Restrepo William J on Friday, June 14.

Wedge Capital Management L L P, which manages about $10.84 billion and $8.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Packaging Corporation Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 3,035 shares to 907,357 shares, valued at $90.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Global Brass And Copper Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRSS) by 8,916 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalonbay Communities Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) invested in 0% or 1,825 shares. Edgestream Partners LP holds 0.27% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) or 526,314 shares. Virtu Finance Limited Liability Corp reported 50,068 shares stake. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 1,985 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Cap Mngmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 3.79 million shares. Moreover, Pnc Serv Grp has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Buckingham Inc accumulated 2.64 million shares or 0.86% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 437,055 shares. Serv Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 52,329 shares. Federated Pa holds 1,808 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Janney Montgomery Scott Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,000 shares. Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 233,131 shares. Fruth Mngmt has 10,100 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.75, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold UNTY shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 5.26 million shares or 2.84% more from 5.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap holds 0.01% or 55,500 shares. Endicott Mgmt Company, New York-based fund reported 660,635 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 29,710 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 0% in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Management has invested 0% in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). Vanguard Gru invested in 0% or 334,411 shares. Great West Life Assurance Commerce Can stated it has 33 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 54,643 shares. Northern Tru Corp has invested 0% in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY). Wellington Management Grp Inc Llp accumulated 599,432 shares or 0% of the stock. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 15,882 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can owns 4 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Street reported 0% stake. Moreover, Bankshares Of America De has 0% invested in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY).

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 42,930 shares to 438,639 shares, valued at $11.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Origin Bancorp Inc. by 17,101 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 446,064 shares, and cut its stake in Sbt Bancorp Inc. (SBTB).