As Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Shares Declined, Holder Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Lifted Stake; Armstrong Henry H Associates Decreased Position in Moody’s (MCO) by $623,726

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 951.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 170,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 188,508 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, up from 17,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $683.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.89% or $0.115 during the last trading session, reaching $1.785. About 4.06M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc decreased its stake in Moody’s Corp (MCO) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc sold 3,446 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.54% . The institutional investor held 211,895 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.37M, down from 215,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc who had been investing in Moody’s Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $214.97. About 163,253 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 25.48% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.48% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 11/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS’S OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S SEES POLISH ECONOMIC GROWTH AT 4% IN 2019: PAP; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine Classes Of Cgcmt 2017-P7; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Scf Equipment Leasing 2018-1 Llc – Scf Equipment Leasing Canada 2018 L.P., Equipment Contract Backed Notes, Series 2018-1; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Bombardier’s Equity Issuance Is Credit Positive; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Cifc Funding 2015-III, Ltd; 08/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A PROVISIONAL RATING TO REPACKAGED NOTES OF US; 03/04/2018 – U.S. corporate liquidity stress highest since September – Moody’s; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s affirms MNC lnvestama’s Caa3 corporate family rating; outlook negative; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Kkr Clo 13 Ltd

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 6,821 shares to 12,445 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHYG) by 281,054 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,475 shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (HYLS).

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $474,760 activity. On Thursday, August 8 the insider Beder Tanya S bought $115,695.

More notable recent Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Expect Nabors Industries To Turnaround Soon – Seeking Alpha” on July 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Micron Technology, Hooker Furniture, and Nabors Industries Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LB, NBR, UVV and WMS among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” on May 23, 2019. More interesting news about Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Nabors Announces Commencement Of Cash Tender Offers For Senior Notes By Nabors Industries, Inc. – PRNewswire” published on May 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Be Part Of Your Income Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

Analysts await Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.97 earnings per share, up 16.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $1.69 per share. MCO’s profit will be $372.72M for 27.28 P/E if the $1.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Moody's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.83% negative EPS growth.

