As Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Shares Declined, Credit Capital Investments Has Upped Its Stake; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, American Economic Planning Group Upped Holding by $413,910

American Economic Planning Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 29.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Economic Planning Group Inc bought 2,190 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 9,737 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.85M, up from 7,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Economic Planning Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $4.61 during the last trading session, reaching $208.43. About 51.99M shares traded or 93.70% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/04/2018 – IDC: Apple Finished 1Q in Fifth Position With Yr-on-Yr Decline in Shipments of 4.8%; 14/03/2018 – Le Maire accused Google and Apple of imposing tariffs on developers wishing to sell their apps to the internet giants; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: COMARCO WIRELESS TECHNOLOGIES v. APPLE INC. [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-1929 – 2018-04-06; 30/05/2018 – The new plan allows Pandora to compete with rivals Apple Music and Spotify; 11/04/2018 – Law Firm: VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 12/03/2018 – Apple is approaching a trillion dollar valuation Big Apple; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today; 03/05/2018 – Apple’s Pricey iPhone X Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – SAMSUNG PREVIOUSLY PAID APPLE $399 MLN TOWARD PATENT CLAIMS IN RETRIED CASE

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 57.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 114,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 315,774 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 200,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 14.19% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $2.54. About 11.37M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING; 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c

American Economic Planning Group Inc, which manages about $779.21M and $320.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 182,164 shares to 4,448 shares, valued at $293,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 3,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,734 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00 million and $92.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $359,065 activity.

