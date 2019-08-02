As Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Share Price Declined, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Has Lifted by $511,728 Its Holding; Qv Investors Has Increased Its Intel (INTC) Holding by $604,889; Market Value Declined

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 2.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 11,413 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% . The institutional investor held 534,196 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.69M, up from 522,783 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.08% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $49.5. About 34.02M shares traded or 45.29% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has risen 6.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 08/05/2018 – Intel Exec Says Companies Need to Better Retain Diverse Talent (Video); 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 15/05/2018 – Intel submits plans for $5 billion Israel expansion; 26/04/2018 – Intel Sees 2018 Capital Spending $14.5 Billion; 12/04/2018 – Accenture Appoints Venkata “Murthy” Renduchintala, Executive Officer at Intel, to Bd of Directors; 28/05/2018 – JCDECAUX SIGNS EXCLUSIVE CONTRACT WITH CIR GLOBAL AIRPORT INTEL; 10/05/2018 – INTEL CORP – EXCHANGE OFFER WILL EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M. NEW YORK CITY TIME ON JUNE 8, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Microsoft and Intel could rule the world again; 15/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Intel CEO Brian Krzanich to discuss developments at Intel, including a recent security flaw and takeover rumors; 21/03/2018 – U.S. SENATE INTEL CHAIRMAN BURR SAYS NEED FOR U.S. ELECTION SECURITY IS ‘URGENT,’ FIXES TODAY MAY NOT BE IN TIME TO SAVE SYSTEM FOR 2020

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 951.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 170,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 188,508 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $648,000, up from 17,932 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $922.42 million market cap company. The stock decreased 14.19% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $2.54. About 11.37 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q RESULTS INCL. 2C CHARGES, 15C TAX EXPENSE; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Industries Sees Gross Proceeds of $521.3M; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $450.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FHLC) by 14,502 shares to 5,563 shares, valued at $248,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFV) by 8,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,762 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Cap Mgmt holds 0% or 2,800 shares. Sei Invests Communication stated it has 11,544 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). 90,638 are held by Grp One Trading L P. Wedge Cap L Lp Nc invested in 0.01% or 189,537 shares. Whittier Trust accumulated 171 shares or 0% of the stock. Blair William And Il owns 29,337 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 182,393 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 15.93M shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset Mngmt holds 3,314 shares. First Tru Advsrs Lp owns 1.57M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.26 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Company stated it has 17,636 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Us Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).

