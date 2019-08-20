As Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Market Value Declined, Credit Capital Investments Has Lifted Position; Mckesson (MCK) Stake Raised by Continental Advisors Llc

Continental Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 151.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Continental Advisors Llc bought 7,556 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 12,556 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Continental Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $144.93. About 1.46 million shares traded or 2.48% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The Independent’s Power to Perform; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS; 25/04/2018 – New Mountain Capital Agrees to Sell Medical Specialties Distributors to McKesson; 05/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health Partners with CoverMyMeds to Deliver Keynote Address at eyeforpharma Philadelphia 2018; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Bd of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – Main Street: McKesson Internal Review Clears Senior Management of Wrongdoing on Opioids; 22/03/2018 – McKesson Corp. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Restructuring Plan Consists of 2019 After-Tax GAAP Charges Estimated at Approximately $150M to $210M; 29/05/2018 – MCKESSON’S BIOLOGICS INC. IN DISTRIBUTION NETWORK FOR TAVALISSE; 23/04/2018 – ROBBINS LIKE EXPRESS SCRIPTS, CVS, MCKESSON AT SOHN CONF

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 57.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 114,864 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 315,774 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, up from 200,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $737.21 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $2.03. About 7.08M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 22/03/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9.5 FROM $8.5; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus; 05/03/2018 Nabors Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 17/05/2018 – Nabors 21.7% Owned by Hedge Funds

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Invest Advsrs reported 72,744 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mngmt invested 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). 183,262 were accumulated by State Bank Of Montreal Can. Moreover, Teton Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 33,100 shares. Van Eck Associates owns 7.49M shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company reported 548,305 shares stake. Wetherby Asset holds 0.01% or 25,332 shares. Donald Smith Company Inc owns 0.23% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 1.75M shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.05% or 72,000 shares. State Street owns 10.84M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 13,730 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited holds 1.16 million shares. Ent Ser holds 0% or 4,488 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 112,058 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Marathon Capital Management owns 0.3% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 196,000 shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $474,760 activity. Restrepo William J also bought $359,065 worth of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) shares.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00M and $92.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Continental Advisors Llc, which manages about $318.00M and $215.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Opus Bk Irvine Calif (NASDAQ:OPB) by 69,130 shares to 77,527 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Invts Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) by 155,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 416,244 shares, and cut its stake in Community Health Sys Inc New (NYSE:CYH).