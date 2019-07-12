As Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Market Valuation Rose, Credit Capital Investments Has Boosted by $344,592 Its Position; Tributary Capital Management Stake in Umb Financial (UMBF) Has Lowered by $2.96 Million

Credit Capital Investments Llc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 57.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Credit Capital Investments Llc bought 114,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 315,774 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 200,910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Credit Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $870.40 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $0.0854 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5746. About 6.67M shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 08/05/2018 – Nabors Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 09/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD – EACH MANDATORY CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED SHARE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE A LIQUIDATION PREFERENCE OF $50 PER SHARE; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Rev $734.2M; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 27/03/2018 – ARAMCO, NABORS SIGN CONTRACT FOR ONSHORE DRILLING

Tributary Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Umb Financial Corp (UMBF) by 19.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc sold 46,213 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 186,246 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, down from 232,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Umb Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $65.46. About 33,577 shares traded. UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) has declined 14.31% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.74% the S&P500. Some Historical UMBF News: 24/04/2018 – UMB FINANCIAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.15; 03/05/2018 – 3PEA International Announces the Appointment of Dennis Triplett, Former CEO of Healthcare Services at UMB Bank, as a Non-Executive Independent Director; 22/04/2018 – DJ UMB Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMBF); 06/04/2018 – UMB Financial Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial 1Q EPS $1.14; 21/05/2018 – UMB Financial at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 24/04/2018 – UMB Financial Corporation Reports First Quarter Income from Continuing Operations of $57.5 Million or $1.15 per diluted share; 15/05/2018 – Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Exits Position in UMB Financial; 09/05/2018 – UMB Fund Services Partners with FUSE Research Network to Release Second Annual Comprehensive Report on Unlisted Closed-End Funds; 14/05/2018 – UMB Financial Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $359,065 activity.

Credit Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $172.00M and $92.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $305,546 activity. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider GRAVES GREG M bought $22,557.

