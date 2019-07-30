As Nabors Industries LTD Com Stk (NBR) Share Value Rose, Buckingham Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $4.91 Million; As Biogen (BIIB) Stock Price Declined, Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Has Upped Position

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd Com Stk (NBR) by 163.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 1.64 million shares as the company’s stock rose 22.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.64 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $815.29 million market cap company. The stock increased 6.90% or $0.145 during the last trading session, reaching $2.245. About 7.00 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 52.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 21,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.29% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 61,000 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.42M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $3.68 during the last trading session, reaching $240.79. About 457,731 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 18.33% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 02/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Biogen Are the Pharmas Most Trusted by Doctors, Study Finds; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Biogen likely to exercise option to raise stake in Samsung Bioepis, insiders say; 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – Biogen: 1Q Revenue Growth Principally Driven by Spinraza, Which Contributed $364M in Global Rev; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 05/03/2018 VP McKenzie Disposes 110 Of Biogen Inc; 17/05/2018 – SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS SAYS JV PARTNER BIOGEN WILL EXERCISE CALL OPTION TO INCREASE ITS STAKE TO 50 PCT MINUS ONE SHARE IN BIOEPIS; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EPS $6.05

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity.

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Swift Transportation Ho by 34,442 shares to 272,278 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,149 shares, and cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:ULTA).

