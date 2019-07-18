As Nabors Industries LTD Com Stk (NBR) Market Valuation Rose, Buckingham Capital Management Has Upped by $4.91 Million Its Position; Glovista Investments Lowered Its Ares Cap (ARCC) Stake as Market Valuation Rose

Buckingham Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd Com Stk (NBR) by 163.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Capital Management Inc bought 1.64M shares as the company’s stock rose 22.62% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.64M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.08M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $798.58 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.001 during the last trading session, reaching $2.199. About 2.83 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 53.42% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 22/05/2018 – SMG Industries Inc. Retains FieldView Capital Markets to Lead Investor Relations Program; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 46C; 21/03/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Nabors Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs

Glovista Investments Llc decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glovista Investments Llc sold 21,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 237,959 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.08M, down from 259,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glovista Investments Llc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.19. About 319,508 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 17/04/2018 – BDCs move to boost leverage; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd Nts In Connection With Reissue; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Net $242M; 28/03/2018 – Infra investor taps Ares EIF vet for U.S. push; 04/05/2018 – REG-Oaktree Oaktree Releases an Open Letter to Ranger Shareholders following Proposal from RDL Board to Appoint Ares as Investment Manager; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital 2Q Adj EPS 39c; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA LTD – EXPECTS A NET LOSS FOR FY

Since January 22, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $101,711 activity. The insider Kelly Daniel G Jr bought $81,045.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpha Windward Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 608,813 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp reported 2.29M shares. Glovista Invs Llc accumulated 237,959 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As invested in 119,145 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 126,183 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Pinnacle Fincl Partners accumulated 24,637 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested 0% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Frontier Invest Communication has invested 1.21% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Morgan Dempsey Mngmt has 347,392 shares for 2.37% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl Corporation reported 10,079 shares. Moreover, Stelac Advisory Service Limited Liability Co has 0.09% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Lsv Asset Mgmt invested 0.03% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Sfmg Ltd Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 207,810 shares. 73,236 were accumulated by Portland Invest Counsel.

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.56 million for 10.34 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Glovista Investments Llc, which manages about $940.85M and $318.62 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) by 6,100 shares to 13,815 shares, valued at $891,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (EWY) by 173,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 214,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $359,065 activity.

Buckingham Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.17B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips Van Heusen Corp Com S (NYSE:PVH) by 19,222 shares to 202,607 shares, valued at $24.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xpo Logistics Inc Com Stk (NYSE:XPO) by 92,692 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,842 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold NBR shares while 75 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 291.67 million shares or 3.69% less from 302.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Magnetar Financial Limited Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 48,210 shares. The Colorado-based Advsr Asset Incorporated has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Smithfield Tru Communication, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 210 shares. Buckingham Mngmt Inc accumulated 2.64M shares or 0.86% of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc reported 2.54M shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp holds 0% or 50,227 shares. Paloma Partners Management reported 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Jpmorgan Chase & Company owns 13,730 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blair William Il accumulated 29,337 shares. 1,400 were accumulated by Quantbot Techs Lp. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). 221,689 were reported by Texas Permanent School Fund. Group Incorporated Inc holds 0% or 44,454 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr Inc invested in 3,520 shares. Stifel Corp has invested 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR).